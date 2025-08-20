Mets vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 20

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the New York Mets play the Washington Nationals.

Mets vs Nationals Game Info

New York Mets (67-58) vs. Washington Nationals (50-75)

Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Coverage: MASN and SNY

Mets vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-180) | WSH: (+152)

NYM: (-180) | WSH: (+152) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-114) | WSH: +1.5 (-105)

NYM: -1.5 (-114) | WSH: +1.5 (-105) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-128) | Under: (+104)

Mets vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga (Mets) - 7-4, 2.35 ERA vs Brad Lord (Nationals) - 3-6, 3.26 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Kodai Senga (7-4) to the mound, while Brad Lord (3-6) will get the nod for the Nationals. Senga and his team are 12-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Senga's team has been victorious in 72.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 13-5. The Nationals have a 6-4-0 ATS record in Lord's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Lord's starts this season, and they went 6-2 in those games.

Mets vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (57.7%)

Mets vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Mets, Washington is the underdog at +152, and New York is -180 playing on the road.

Mets vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mets. The Nationals are -105 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -114.

Mets vs Nationals Over/Under

Mets versus Nationals on Aug. 20 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -128 and the under set at +104.

Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with 51 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win 20 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 on the moneyline.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 52 of their 118 opportunities.

The Mets are 56-62-0 against the spread in their 118 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have a 44-56 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44% of those games).

Washington has a record of 11-20 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer (35.5%).

The Nationals have played in 119 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-49-5).

The Nationals have covered 49.6% of their games this season, going 59-60-0 ATS.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with an OBP of .386 this season while batting .251 with 97 walks and 89 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .500.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 99th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Francisco Lindor has an OPS of .780, fueled by an OBP of .326 and a team-best slugging percentage of .454 this season. He's batting .258.

He ranks 86th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging in the major leagues.

Lindor brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 games he is batting .357 with four doubles, three home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 125 hits. He is batting .265 this season and 60 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .255 with a .326 OBP and 68 RBI for New York this season.

Nimmo heads into this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and five RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has racked up a slugging percentage of .458, a team-best for the Nationals. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 56th in slugging.

James Wood leads his team with 119 hits and a .353 OBP, with a team-high .475 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .256.

He is currently 91st in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Luis Garcia is batting .263 with 24 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Josh Bell is hitting .228 with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 48 walks.

Mets vs Nationals Head to Head

8/19/2025: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/12/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/11/2025: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/10/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/28/2025: 19-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

19-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/27/2025: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/25/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/18/2024: 10-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

10-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/17/2024: 10-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/16/2024: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

