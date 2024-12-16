Fantasy Football: 3 Defenses to Stream for Week 16

Every point matters when it comes to winning in season-long fantasy football, meaning you can't afford to leave points on the table. While we don't spend top-notch draft capital on D/STs in our fantasy football drafts, ignoring them during the season can cost you dearly.

Streaming defenses throughout the year is a great way to ensure you get the most out of your D/ST slot. Even the best defenses draw tough weekly matchups, and even the worst defenses are capable of strong fantasy outings in the right situations.

This article is here to help you parse through all of those situations and to present you with three streamers that are available in most leagues.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Fantasy Football D/ST to Stream for Week 16

Indianapolis Colts

Matchup: vs. Titans

The Tennessee Titans have become an easy target for almost any D/ST. For example, the Cincinnati Bengals rank as D/ST22, yet the unit put up 19.0 fantasy points and rank as D/ST3 for Week 15 prior to Monday Night Football.

Tennessee's Achilles' heel has been turnovers, giving up 2.1 per game (the most). That was the case in Week 15 as the Titans gave away the ball six times! In Week 14, Tennessee managed to take care of the ball, but the Jacksonville Jaguars' D/ST still logged 9.0 fantasy points as D/ST7 of the week. Keep in mind, the Jags rank as D/ST29 this season.

It's safe to say pretty much any defense is a play against the Titans even though Mason Rudolph will likely take over as the starting quarterback after Will Levis was pulled from action in Week 15. Rudolph carries -0.09 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) compared to Levis' -0.26 (via NFL Next Gen Stats). Tennessee probably won't be safe from turnovers still as Rudolph averages 1.2 turnovers per game over five appearances. Plus, Tony Pollard has lost two fumbles over the previous three.

The Indianapolis Colts already do a great job of generating turnovers, racking up 1.5 per game (eighth-most). In Week 15, Indianapolis snagged three interceptions, leading to 7.0 fantasy points (D/ST12 prior to MNF). Indy has also totaled at least three sacks in three of the past four, and Tennessee allows the fifth-worst sack rate on offense.

The Colts are a step above the Bengals and Jaguars too, sitting as D/ST19 on the season. With 6.5 fantasy points per game over the last two, Indy is the best streaming option of the week. The cherry on top? This D/ST is available in 79% of Yahoo! leagues.

Atlanta Falcons

Matchup: vs. Giants

Sticking with theme of targeting units against bad offenses, the Atlanta Falcons' D/ST also fit the category with their matchup against the New York Giants in Week 16. The Giants ranked as the fourth-worst schedule-adjusted offense before Week 15.

The Falcons posted a deflating 0.0 fantasy points in Week 14 (D/ST22), but they get a favorable matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football in Week 15. As the NFL's third-worst adjusted offense, Week 15 will be a good example of what this defense can do against a struggling defense.

However, New York is gearing up to be an even better matchup than Las Vegas. Before Week 15, the Falcons ranked as the 2nd-worst adjusted pass defense and the 16th-worst adjusted rush defense. Atlanta would much rather see an offense relying on the run, and the Giants tout the worst adjusted pass offense and 16th-best adjusted rush offense. For comparison, the Raiders have the worst adjusted rush offense but the eighth-worst adjusted pass offense.

New York attempts 35.7 passes per game (sixth-most) paired with a 60.5% pass play rate (seventh-highest). Much of this is due to negative game scripts, and that will likely continue with the Giants listed as 10.5-point underdogs for Week 16's matchup. Still, New York logs only 5.7 yards per passing attempt (the fewest), and it could start Tim Boyle next week. Tommy DeVito left Sunday's game with a concussion while Drew Lock was inactive. Boyle logged an alarming -0.39 EPA/db with a 53% snap share in the loss.

It's safe to say the Falcons' pass defense could be just fine against New York's putrid quarterback situation. Atlanta's sack production was up to 4.5 per game from Week 13 to 14, and the Giants are in the bottom half of sack rate allowed. New York has reached 20 points only once over the last five games. Rostered in only 37% of Yahoo! leagues, the Falcons should be able to limit this offense as the Giants' 15.5-point team total at FanDuel suggests.

Miami Dolphins

Matchup: vs. 49ers

This is where things get tricky; frankly, there aren't a lot of great streaming D/ST options this week. The Miami Dolphins' unit is rostered in 48% of leagues, and if it is available, this could be a sound play against the San Francisco 49ers.

Miami is D/ST28 but its finished in the top half of weekly rankings in four of the last six games. It did it once again in Week 15, producing 7.0 fantasy points against the Houston Texans (D/ST13 before MNF).

We just saw the 49ers put up a stinker in Week 15, reaching only six points while recording 3.6 yards per play against the Los Angeles Rams -- who had the fourth-worst adjusted defense prior to Week 15. San Francisco has now failed to surpass 10 points in three of the last four contests. The Fins are a step up in competition as the 11th-best adjusted defense before Week 15.

Miami also ranked as the seventh-best adjusted rush defense prior to Week 15. This is an ideal matchup against the 49ers' 47.2% rush play rate (seventh-highest). San Fran is essentially down to its fourth-string running back in Isaac Guerendo, and superstar offensive tackle Trent Williams (ankle) hasn't played since Week 11. Considering the Niners are averaging a mediocre 4.1 yards per carry over the last four (4.8 on the season), this run game is not in a good place.

Brock Purdy has also finished under -0.40 EPA/db in three of his last four starts, and the Dolphins allow only 6.9 yards per passing attempt (seventh-fewest). Another low-scoring game could be imminent for the 49ers.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.