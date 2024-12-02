Fantasy Football: 3 Defenses to Stream for Week 14

Every point matters when it comes to winning in season-long fantasy football, meaning you can't afford to leave points on the table. While we don't spend top-notch draft capital on D/STs in our fantasy football drafts, ignoring them during the season can cost you dearly.

Streaming defenses throughout the year is a great way to ensure you get the most out of your D/ST slot. Even the best defenses draw tough weekly matchups, and even the worst defenses are capable of strong fantasy outings in the right situations.

This article is here to help you parse through all of those situations and to present you with three streamers that are available in most leagues.

Fantasy Football D/ST to Stream for Week 14

New Orleans Saints

Matchup: at Giants

The New York Giants are full tank mode as they carry a 2-10 record and the No. 1 overall pick for the 2025 NFL Draft. With that said, hammering the Giants' opposing D/ST should be a sound strategy during the home stretch of the fantasy football season.

New York's offense already touts alarming season-long rates, such as 15.3 points per game (the fewest) and 4.7 yards per play (third-fewest). Before Week 13, the G-Men's unit ranked as the 7th-worst adjusted, 5th-worst adjusted pass offense, and 13th-worst adjusted run offense. This unit could only get worse as Tommy DeVito started in Week 12 and logged -0.26 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db), and Drew Lock was even worse in Week 13 by recording -0.36 EPA/db (via NFL Next Gen Stats). Both marks are far worse than former Giants QB Daniel Jones' -0.14 EPA/db for the season.

With that said, taking any defense against this unit should yield success. We've seen exactly that over the last two games since New York moved on from Jones. In Week 12, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' D/ST logged 10.0 fantasy points in route to D/ST9, followed by the Dallas Cowboys sporting 17.0 points on Thanksgiving (D/ST2 prior to MNF). Keep in mind, Tampa Bay ranked as the fifth-worst schedule-adjusted defense while Dallas carried the third-worst mark prior to Week 13.

The New Orleans Saints ranked as the 16th-worst unit before Week 13; this unit should be more than capable of putting up numbers against the Giants' struggling defense. New York averages the 11th-most giveaways per game while New Orleans forces the 11th-most takeaways per contest.

After finishing in the top 15 of weekly rankings in two of the last three and in three of the previous five, this D/ST is fully capable of putting up some points. The Saints' unit is available in 73% of fantasy leagues.

Miami Dolphins

Matchup: vs. Jets

The Miami Dolphins are D/ST26 this season, but the unit has increased its 4.3-fantasy point average to 6.5 over the last four games. In fact, Miami has finished among the top 12 of weekly finishes in three of the past four games.

Without much surprise, Week 13 was a struggle with -1.0 fantasy points against the Green Bay Packers. The Fins are going from facing the 9th-best adjusted offense to battling the New York Jets' 15th-worst adjusted unit.

When Miami's D/ST has had success over the last month, it's been thanks to sacks. The unit logged 3.7 sacks per game in those top-12 weekly finishes since Week 10. Fortunately, New York's pass protection is nothing to write home about, sitting 17th in Pro Football Focus' pass blocking grade.

Along with the ability to put pressure on the QB, the Dolphins should have a pretty good shot at limiting points. The Jets carry the fifth-highest pass play rate, but log only 6.2 yards per passing attempt (fifth-fewest). The run game has been a mess altogether, averaging 4.1 yards per carry (10th-fewest) while ranking as the 5th-worst adjusted rush offense.

Miami is in the top half of all three adjusted defensive categories. Holding New York to a low point total paired with generating sacks should lead to success for this D/ST play. Miami's unit isn't as widely available as our other options, though, as it's rostered in 44% of leagues.

Tennessee Titans

Matchup: vs. Jaguars

The lowest total of Week 14 is currently 39.5 points for the Jacksonville Jaguars-Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars have had their fair share of issues, including only 19.0 PPG (eighth-fewest) and 297.7 yards per contest (sixth-fewest).

This offense will likely be back to rock bottom after Trevor Lawrence left Week 13's game with a scary head injury from a dirty hit. When Mac Jones has started in T-Law's stead, this offense averaged a dreadful 6.5 PPG. Jones has -0.24 EPA/db compared to Lawrence's -0.07 this season. One of the only redeemable pieces of this team has been Lawrence, and when he's out of the lineup, things get significantly worse. The Jags' point total is only 17.5 on Sunday with the under at -116.

Considering how ugly Lawrence's injury looked, there's probably a good shot he misses Sunday's game. This week's injury report will give us a better idea as we get closer to Week 14's slate.

Similar to the Giants situation, any D/ST facing this Jacksonville offense minus Lawrence should be one of the top streaming options. The Titans already hold opponents to the 4th-fewest yards per play, and before Week 13, Tennessee ranked 12th in adjusted defense rankings, 12th in adjusted pass defense, and 7th in adjusted rush defense. One of the Jags' best stats has been 4.5 yards per carry (12th-most), but good luck running on this Titan defense (allows eighth-fewest yards per rushing attempt).

The best of all, Tennessee's unit is available in 95% of leagues. The Titans carry D/ST27, which is partially due to forcing the seventh-fewest turnovers per game while sitting in the bottom half of sack rate. Jones is averaging 2.0 turnovers per game in his starts, which should further elevate this play. Similar to Tennessee's Week 12 10.0-fantasy points performance, another top-10 weekly finish is in the cards this week.

