Fantasy Football: 3 Defenses to Stream for NFL Week 10

Every point matters when it comes to winning in season-long fantasy football, meaning you can't afford to leave points on the table. While we don't spend top-notch draft capital on D/STs in our fantasy football drafts, ignoring them during the season can cost you dearly.

Streaming defenses throughout the year is a great way to ensure you get the most out of your D/ST slot. Even the best defenses draw tough weekly matchups, and even the worst defenses are capable of strong fantasy outings in the right situations.

This article is here to help you parse through all of those situations and to present you with three streamers that are available in most leagues.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Fantasy Football D/ST to Stream for Week 10

New York Jets

Matchup: vs. Cleveland Browns

The New York Jets have been bad defensively, but this is all about the matchup as they host the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland entered Week 9 ranked next to last in both overall offense and passing offense, per our schedule-adjusted metrics. They've been terrible, and that makes them a great team to target with D/STs, especially when Cleveland is on the road.

Through four starts, rookie Dillon Gabriel has taken 11 sacks and thrown two picks. He's been sacked seven times over his last two road games.

Available in more than 90% of Yahoo! leagues, the Jets' defense is a superb streaming play in Week 10.

Carolina Panthers

Matchup: vs. New Orleans Saints

The Carolina Panthers' defense just put forth an outstanding display in a road upset win at the Green Bay Packers, and they're returning home to face the hapless New Orleans Saints.

The Saints came into Week 9 ranked 25th in offense. In Tyler Shough's first start on the road versus the Los Angeles Rams, the Saints were dreadful offensively, running just 40 plays and turning the ball over twice. Shough has now thrown a pair of picks through 56 attempts while taking three sacks.

New Orleans is going to be an offense we can pick on the rest of the year, and this matchup makes Carolina an elite streamer.

Houston Texans

Matchup: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Houston Texans are at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it's a smash spot for Houston's defense.

Houston has one of the NFL's best defenses, a unit that ranks first overall as well as first against the pass, per our numbers. Unfortunately, they're rostered in 68% of Yahoo! leagues, but if they're available in your league, you should snatch them up for this home date with the Jags.

Jacksonville ranks 23rd offensively and 24th through the air. Trevor Lawrence hasn't been able to get it going this year. On top of that, Travis Hunter is on IR, and Brian Thomas Jr. exited early in Week 9, so it'll be a passing game without its top weapons -- and it wasn't very good even with those guys.

Houston is one of the week's top D/STs.

