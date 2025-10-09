4 Best College Football Bets and Predictions for Week 7

Each week in college football, there are tons of games available to us.

While this can be a bit overwhelming, it also gives us plentiful spots we can target when searching for betting value. From the biggest games of the week all the way on down, we're never lacking for options.

Three top-25 matchups and the Red River Showdown are taking the spotlight for Week 7. However, we shouldn't overlook several top-25 teams going on the road to face quality unranked conference foes.

Several of these matchups feel like an upset waiting to happen. How can we navigate Week 7's slate to the best value?

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, what are the best college football bets for this week?

All college football betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

College Football Week 7 Betting Picks

No. 10 Georgia at Auburn

Following a 24-21 loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Georgia Bulldogs bounced back with a 35-14 win as 20-point favorites against the Kentucky Wildcats last week. After suffering back-to-back losses on the road against the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas A&M Aggies, the Auburn Tigers are back in Jordan-Hare Stadium, looking to knock off the No. 10 Dawgs. Who has the advantage in this SEC clash?

Auburn's offense has been a major issue over the last two games, averaging only 13.5 points per game (PPG) and 3.7 yards per play. The Tigers already rank 100th with a measly 4.9 yards per play. Will the struggles continue?

Auburn Total Points Under Oct 11 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

After leaning on the run early in the season, Auburn's play calling has been quite even between the run and pass. However, Game On Paper has the Tigers ranked 112th in expected points added (EPA) per dropback, compared to 17th in EPA per rushing attempt.

Saturday is gearing up to be a poor matchup for Auburn as Georgia ranks 101th in EPA per dropback allowed, compared to 3rd in EPA per carry allowed. This is further emphasized by the Bulldogs ceding 7.3 yards per passing attempt (72nd best) and 2.9 yards per carry (18th). With the Tigers' inefficiencies through the air, this is simply bad-on-bad while UGA has an exceptional run defense to slow Auburn's most efficient route to points.

The Tigers have managed to score on every red zone trip, but the Bulldogs allow the 14th-lowest red zone scoring rate. Auburn's red zone offense could be due for negative regression, giving more credence to under 21.5.

Spread Georgia Oct 11 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On the other side of the ball, the Tigers are also elite at stuffing the run -- surrendering 2.6 yards per carry (eighth-fewest) and -0.31 EPA per rushing attempt (second-fewest). That takes away from Georgia's 4.9 yards per rushing attempt (31st), but the Dawgs also total 8.4 yards per passing attempt (30th) and 0.21 EPA per dropback (32nd).

Auburn's secondary is a completely different story as they permit 7.7 yards per passing attempt (84th) and 0.17 EPA per dropback (115th). Quarterback Gunner Stockton and big-play receivers Colbie Young (13.7 yards per reception) and Zachariah Branch (13.0 yards per reception) are fully capable of exposing the Tigers' pass D.

I believe the Dawgs' efficient passing attack along with to the Tigers' struggles to push it downfield will be the difference on Saturday. In my eyes, Georgia is poised to cover its second straight SEC contest.

No. 15 Michigan at USC

The Heisman Trophy odds have four players above the rest -- Dante Moore (+500), Carson Beck (+600), Ty Simpson (+750), and Jeremiah Smith (+850). Depending on how their seasons unfold, Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes (+5500) and USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (+3300) are a pair of dark horses we should highlight.

Saturday's meeting between Michigan and USC is a bright stage for either player to shorten their Heisman odds. Between the two, Maiava seems to have the best matchup with the Wolverines ranking 54th in EPA per dropback allowed. However, this could be a keep-away situation -- leading to fewer points for both teams.

Total Match Points Under Oct 11 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Trojans are allowing only 3.5 yards per rushing attempt (29th) and rank 8th in EPA per carry allowed. Michigan has a 57.1% rush-play rate (33rd) paired with 6.6 yards per carry (3rd). USC hasn't seen a rushing attack like this one, though.

Haynes has recorded 654 rushing yards on 7.7 yards per carry. It feels like he's hitting a game-breaking play every single week; he even scampered for a 75-yard run against the Oklahoma Sooners -- who are allowing the lowest explosive play rate in the nation. Haynes is the kind of player who causes us to throw stats out the window. The Trojans haven't faced a running back of this caliber -- point blank, period.

With that said, I believe Michigan's rushing attack will find success. That should slow the pace, and both squads are already in the top 50 for the fewest plays per game and most seconds per play.

If each team already tends to play slowly while UM looks to limit possessions due to USC's passing attack, we could have an under brewing.

No. 21 Arizona State at Utah

While the Texas Tech Red Raiders are pulling away with the shortest odds to win the Big 12 (-110), this conference is far from decided. In fact, the Arizona State Sun Devils (+650) and Utah Utes (+950) have the next-shortest odds -- making Saturday night's clash between the two an important one.

Salt Lake City is expecting a ton of rain on Saturday, with an 84% chance of precipitation in the evening. For Arizona State, quarterback Sam Leavitt and projected first-round wide receiver Jordyn Tyson take the headlines, but the Sun Devils have a 59.1% rush-play rate (21st) while ranking 86th in EPA per dropback, compared to 22nd in EPA per rushing attempt.

Spread Arizona State Oct 12 2:15am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

There seems to be a perception that ASU is doomed if the passing game isn't clicking in rainy conditions. However, this feels overblown -- as seen by the 5.5-point spread. If anything, this environment can help slow Utah, which ranks 58th for the fewest seconds per play. The Sun Devils typically play a slower brand of ball, and the rain should help Arizona State play to its identity.

The defense also holds opponents to 2.5 yards per carry (seventh-fewest). Meanwhile, the Utes cede 4.3 yards per rushing attempt (73rd). There's a good shot ASU controls the run game, leading to a cover in sloppy conditions.

Get a Profit Boost Token for any wager on any college football game taking place October 9th through 11th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.