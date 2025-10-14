2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Cheat Sheets: Printable Player Rankings and NBA Schedule Grid

The start of the 2025-26 NBA season is quickly approaching, but for many before tip-off comes the highly anticipated fantasy basketball draft.

While superstars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jovic will be swept up within the first few picks, having a strategy for the entirety of your draft can make or break your fantasy team.

Luckily, FanDuel Research has all the tools you need to optimize your fantasy draft picks. This includes cheat sheets for points and Roto scoring formats, as well as a schedule grid with every team. Let's get into it.

Fantasy Basketball Printable Cheat Sheets

We've compiled our top 250 players based on points scoring, according to numberFire projections. Points leagues work off of an established point value for each stat. These points can differ, but 1.0 points per point, 1.2 per rebound, 1.5 per assist, 3.0 per steal and block, and -1.0 per turnover is common. Download it here >>

Here are our top 250 players based on category (Roto) scoring, according to numberFire projections. Category scoring accounts for stats across nine categories -- points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, three-pointers, field goal percentage, free throw percentage, and turnovers. Download it here >>

2025-26 NBA Schedule Information

Check out our schedule grid that breaks down the number of games each team will play weekly, helping you make informed decisions as you build your fantasy roster. Download it here >>

2025-26 NBA Season Betting Odds

The NBA regular season is set to begin on October 21st. Think you know who can win it all? Check out each team's futures odds to win the 2025-26 NBA Finals below:

2025-26 NBA Finals Winner 2025-26 NBA Finals Winner Oklahoma City Thunder +200 Cleveland Cavaliers +600 Denver Nuggets +800 New York Knicks +1200 Los Angeles Lakers +1600 Los Angeles Clippers +1700 Houston Rockets +1700 Minnesota Timberwolves +1900 Orlando Magic +2000 Atlanta Hawks +2700 Golden State Warriors +2700 Boston Celtics +3000 Dallas Mavericks +3300 Detroit Pistons +3500 Philadelphia 76ers +3500 Milwaukee Bucks +5500 San Antonio Spurs +6500 Indiana Pacers +12500 Memphis Grizzlies +12500 Toronto Raptors +15000 Miami Heat +20000 New Orleans Pelicans +30000 Portland Trail Blazers +40000 Sacramento Kings +60000 Chicago Bulls +70000 Phoenix Suns +70000 Brooklyn Nets +100000 Charlotte Hornets +100000 Utah Jazz +100000 Washington Wizards +100000 View more odds in Sportsbook

