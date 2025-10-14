FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Cheat Sheets: Printable Player Rankings and NBA Schedule Grid

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Cheat Sheets: Printable Player Rankings and NBA Schedule Grid

The start of the 2025-26 NBA season is quickly approaching, but for many before tip-off comes the highly anticipated fantasy basketball draft.

While superstars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jovic will be swept up within the first few picks, having a strategy for the entirety of your draft can make or break your fantasy team.

Luckily, FanDuel Research has all the tools you need to optimize your fantasy draft picks. This includes cheat sheets for points and Roto scoring formats, as well as a schedule grid with every team. Let's get into it.

Fantasy Basketball Printable Cheat Sheets

We've compiled our top 250 players based on points scoring, according to numberFire projections. Points leagues work off of an established point value for each stat. These points can differ, but 1.0 points per point, 1.2 per rebound, 1.5 per assist, 3.0 per steal and block, and -1.0 per turnover is common. Download it here >>

Here are our top 250 players based on category (Roto) scoring, according to numberFire projections. Category scoring accounts for stats across nine categories -- points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, three-pointers, field goal percentage, free throw percentage, and turnovers. Download it here >>

2025-26 NBA Schedule Information

Check out our schedule grid that breaks down the number of games each team will play weekly, helping you make informed decisions as you build your fantasy roster. Download it here >>

2025-26 NBA Season Betting Odds

The NBA regular season is set to begin on October 21st. Think you know who can win it all? Check out each team's futures odds to win the 2025-26 NBA Finals below:

2025-26 NBA Finals Winner
Oklahoma City Thunder
Cleveland Cavaliers
Denver Nuggets
New York Knicks
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Clippers
Houston Rockets
Minnesota Timberwolves
Orlando Magic
Atlanta Hawks
Golden State Warriors
Boston Celtics
Dallas Mavericks
Detroit Pistons
Philadelphia 76ers
Milwaukee Bucks
San Antonio Spurs
Indiana Pacers
Memphis Grizzlies
Toronto Raptors
Miami Heat
New Orleans Pelicans
Portland Trail Blazers
Sacramento Kings
Chicago Bulls
Phoenix Suns
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Utah Jazz
Washington Wizards

Odds/lines subject to change

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

