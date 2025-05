FanDuel WNBA Promo Offer: No Sweat Bet for WNBA Opening Weekend Games 5/16-5/18/25

The 2025 WNBA season is here, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate opening weekend, FanDuel is offering all customers a special promotion.

All customers get a No Sweat Token to use on ANY wager on any WNBA game(s) taking place on May 16th through May 18th, 2025!

With all 13 teams beginning their season this weekend, there's no shortage of WNBA games to consider for this promotion. The most notable, however, is a Saturday afternoon clash between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever. Heading into the weekend, Caitlin Clark's Fever are 7.5-point favorites against Angel Reese's Sky.

Full Sky-Fever odds, as well as all WNBA odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your No Sweat Token. Wager on any WNBA game(s) taking place on May 16th through May 18th, 2025. Toggle on your No Sweat Token and place your bet. Get a refund in Bonus Bets if your bet loses!

Your wager must have final odds of -200 or longer in order to use the No-Sweat Token (I.E, -100 and +100 would qualify, but -300 or -500 would not).

If your bet loses, you will get a refund in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund associated with use of the No-Sweat Token. Log in for more details.

If you lose, your refund will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement. Refund will be issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expires 7 days after receipt. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on May 19th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Refund issued as a nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Max refund $5 unless otherwise specified. Restrictions apply, including token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.