FanDuel Thanksgiving Promo Offer: No Sweat Same Game Parlay for NFL Games 11/28/24

Thanksgiving Day is finally here, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the football action. To celebrate this year's three-game NFL slate, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a No Sweat Token to use on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay / Same Game Parlay Plus wager for the NFL game taking place today, November 28th.

There are three Thanksgiving Day games to consider for this boost, the first being the Chicago Bears against the Detroit Lions. The festivities kick off from Ford Field at 12:30pm ET. The Lions are 10-1 and sit at the top of the NFC North. They are the heavy favorites for this matchup.

Below are the full Lions-Bears odds.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your No Sweat Token. Wager a 3+ leg SGP / SGP+ on any NFL game happening on Thanksgiving Day -- November 28th, 2024. Toggle on your No Sweat Token and place your bet. Get a refund in Bonus Bets if your bet loses!

Your wager must have final odds of +400 or longer to qualify (+450, +600 would qualify, but -300 or +200 would not qualify).

If you lose, your refund will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement. Refund will be issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expires 7 days after receipt. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Eligible Games on 11/28/24

Here are the NFL games being played on November 28th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Odds subject to change.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Chicago at Detroit -10.5 +450 -600 48.5 NY Giants at Dallas -3.5 +176 -210 37.5 Miami at Green Bay -3.5 +150 -178 47.5

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00AM ET on November 29th, 2024.

