FanDuel Quick Bets to Consider for Super Bowl LIX

The 2025 Super Bowl kicks off Sunday night, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX matchup, FanDuel has several quick bets available for ALL customers.

First, you can bet Travis Kelce or Saquon Barkley to score the first touchdown of the game at +240 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook!

Kelce scored 3 touchdowns in the regular season and has scored once in two playoff games. His First Touchdown Scorer odds are +800.

Barkley scored 15 regular season touchdowns and has five touchdowns this postseason. His First Touchdown Scorer odds are +430.

Then, consider betting this SGP with the Chiefs to win and Saquon Barkley to score at +209 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook!

Kansas City has won two straight Super Bowls, including in 2023 against the Eagles. They've lost just two games this season and are -120 moneyline favorites on Sunday.

Barkley has scored 20 total touchdowns across 19 games. He has the shortest Anytime Touchdown Scorer odds in the Super Bowl at -190.

You can also bet with the Boardroom with this Same Game Parlay featuring:

Hurts is averaging 41.8 rushing yards per game this season and has +100 odds to record 40+ rushing yards in the Super Bowl.

Kelce is averaging 5.9 receptions per game and has -280 odds to record 5+ receptions on Sunday.

Mahomes is averaging 241 passing yards per game this season and has -118 odds to record 250+ passing yards in the Super Bowl.

Prior to the weekend, a Same Game Parlay with these four legs comes out to +543 odds.

