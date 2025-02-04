FanDuel Super Bowl LIX Promo: Sweepstakes Token for Anytime Touchdown Scorer Wager

FanDuel users have the chance to win a share of a $5,000,000 jackpot on Super Bowl Sunday!

Customers can use a Touchdown Sweepstakes Token on a pre-live, straight, "Anytime Touchdown Scorer" wager for Super Bowl LIX taking place on February 9th, 2025. Learn more about this promotion below.

How to Participate in the Sweepstakes Token

Log in to your FanDuel Sportsbook account. After clicking “Claim Now” on the promotion, you will be awarded one (1) Touchdown Sweepstakes Token. Your Touchdown Sweepstakes Token may be used on a Pre-Live, Straight, "Anytime Touchdown Scorer" wager for Super Bowl LIX taking place on February 9th, 2025.

Rules of the Sweepstakes Token

If the player you selected scores the First Touchdown of the game, you will receive an equal share of $2,500,000 in Bonus Bets with other promotion participants who used their Touchdown Sweepstakes Token on that player.

If a player not listed as an "Anytime Touchdown Scorer" option scores the last touchdown, the player who scores the SECOND-TO-LAST touchdown will be deemed the winner.

See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How Do Bonus Bets Work?

Bonus Bets are bonuses that you’ll find in your account page or betslip.

Awarded Bonus Bets do not need to be used in one lump sum. You can update the amount of Bonus Bets you want to wager in your betslip. The remaining Bonus Bet balance will still be available in your account.

With Bonus Bets, only the winnings are returned to you, you will not get the stake returned as cash in your wallet.

More information on Bonus Bets found here.

Who Can Claim FanDuel’s Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

