FanDuel Soccer: UCL DFS Helper for Wednesday 9/20/23

The 2023-24 Champions League group stage is finally here.

As always, we're covering FanDuel's main slate, which kicks off at 3 p.m. EST on Wednesday. All betting lines come from the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, and they may change after the article is published.

Slate Overview

Lens (+320) at Sevilla (-115)

Over 2.5 Goals: -104 | Most Likely to Score: Youssef En-Nesyri (+135)

Manchester United (+500) at Bayern Munich (-200)

Over 2.5 Goals: -215 | Most Likely to Score: Harry Kane (-130)

Red Bull Salzburg (+650) at Benfica (-250)

Over 2.5 Goals: -164 | Most Likely to Score: Petar Musa (+105)

Inter Milan (+145) at Real Sociedad (+200)

Over 2.5 Goals: +108 | Most Likely to Score: Marko Arnautovic (+175)

Napoli (-130) at Braga (+340)

Over 2.5 Goals: -124 | Most Likely to Score: Victor Osimhen (-105)

PSV (+650) at Arsenal (-270)

Over 2.5 Goals: -188 | Most Likely to Score: Gabriel Jesus (+145)

Positional Breakdown

Forwards/Midfielders

This slate is much more balanced than what we saw on Tuesday. Arsenal at -270 are the biggest favorites -- nothing compared to what Manchester City and Barcelona closed at yesterday.

Three goal-dependent players at the top stand out. Harry Kane ($23, -130 anytime goal odds) is the most likely player to score on the slate and faces a Manchester United team that has been all over the place defensively in the last few weeks. Victor Osimhen ($21) is odds-on to score for a free-flowing Napoli team and had 31 goals last season. Gabriel Jesus ($19, +145) doesn't have quite as good of odds, but he is the most likely player to score on the biggest favorites.

Jesus and Bukayo Saka ($20, +175) make for a good stack. Saka is a goal threat and also Arsenal's corner kick taker. He's averaging seven crosses per match this season. Another similar pairing is Piotr Zielinski ($18, +220) with Osimhen for Napoli, and either Leroy Sane ($18, +170) or Serge Gnabry ($17, +145) with Kane for Bayern Munich.

Interesting forwards on favored teams at lower salaries include Petar Musa ($16, +105), Marcus Thuram ($15, +230), and Lucas Ocampos ($14, +240).

Added Time -- The Champions League sees plenty of squad rotation, so be sure to check the lineups before lock. Discount players on big favorites can become available. Two specific ones to pay attention to are Jamal Musiala ($14, +230) and Kai Havertz ($14, +200).

Defenders

Federico Dimarco ($15) is definitely the top choice if salary isn't in consideration. He's taking Inter's corner kicks and has 9.93 crosses per 90 minutes in Serie A this season. His teammate Denzel Dumfries ($12) is also in play; he's a full back that loves to get forward.

You'll likely need to save at defender, so we'll have to find some values. Noussair Mazraoui ($11) has taken over as Bayern's starting right back and can get forward in this matchup. Oleksandr Zinchenko ($9) is affordable and playing for the biggest favorite on the slate.

Another nine-dollar option is Adria Pedrosa ($9). He's crossed 6.83 times per 90 for Sevilla in La Liga, who are a side that like to attack through their full backs.

Added Time -- Some punts at center backs to play for defensive stats are Andre Ramalho ($8), Kamil Piatkowski ($7) and Paulo Oliveira ($6).

Goalies

David Raya ($13) has better win and clean sheet odds than Anatolii Trubin ($14) for Benfica and comes with a $1 discount. That'll definitely work.

Yann Sommer ($10) is the favored keeper in the game that has the best chance of staying under 2.5 goals. He's been an underrated keeper for years playing in the Bundesliga.

Added Time -- Tuesday's slate saw Avram Glazer on the biggest underdog put up 25 points, the most at the position. Don't be afraid to take a chance on one of the lowest-salary keepers, which are Walter Benitez ($6) and Alexander Schlager ($6) on Wednesday. This position is always volatile.

