FanDuel Soccer: UCL DFS Helper for Wednesday 10/4/23

Match Day 2 continues to Wednesday in the Champions League.

Match Day 2 continues to Wednesday in the Champions League.

Slate Overview

Paris St-G (+170) at Newcastle (+155)

Over 2.5 Goals: -150 | Most Likely to Score: Kylian Mbappe (+130)

Young Boys (+270) at Crvena Zvezda (+110)

Over 2.5 Goals: -136 | Most Likely to Score: Jean-Philippe Krasso (+180)

Manchester City (-130) at RB Leipzig (+340)

Over 2.5 Goals: -146 | Most Likely to Score: Erling Haaland (-105)

Lazio (+135) at Celtic (+195)

Over 2.5 Goals: -130 | Most Likely to Score: Ciro Immobile (+170)

AC Milan (+195) at Dortmund (+135)

Over 2.5 Goals: -136 | Most Likely to Score: Olivier Giroud/Sebastien Haller/ Niclas Fullkrug (+200)

Barcelona (-115) at Porto (+310)

Over 2.5 Goals: -136 | Most Likely to Score: Lewandowski (+110)

Positional Breakdown

Forwards/Midfielders

In the Champions League group stage, we often see huge mismatches that lead to teams being big favorites. That is not the case on Wednesday; Manchester City are the biggest favorites again, but they're only -130 to win away from home.

This makes Erling Haaland ($24, -105 anytime goal scoring odds) a strong play but not as strong as normal with more fierce opposition. With Julian Alvarez ($23, +190) now just $1 less in salary than Haaland and not an overwhelming favorite, he's also lost plenty of his appeal.

You can get a slight discount by playing either Kylian Mbappe ($22, +130) or Robert Lewandowski ($22, +110), both of whom are on the road but possess decent odds to score. Lewandowski gets the better matchup, so he's the preferred option by a hair.

Stacking isn't totally necessary for these teams that aren't huge favorites, but if you are playing Mbappe, trying to fit Ousmane Dembele ($20, +370) with him makes sense. Dembele is PSG's primary corner-kick taker. The same goes with either Joao Felix ($21, +195) or Ilkay Gundogan ($18, +440) for Barcelona.

If looking for a stack with some lower-salary players, two teams make a lot of sense. Those two teams are Lazio and Dortmund, who are both +135 favorites.

The two Lazio players to target are Ciro Immobile ($16, +170) and Luis Alberto ($17, +450). Immobile was one of the best goal scorers in Europe a few seasons ago and takes penalty kicks. Luis Alberto is the creative force for Lazio and had 10 crosses and 5 chances created in their opening match of the group game.

Dortmund has two affordable options in Donyell Malen ($14, +250) and Niclas Fullkrug ($13, +200). Fullkrug has the same scoring odds as Olivier Giroud ($18, +200), but Giroud is on the road underdog side and is $5 higher in salary.

Another value play who could make the start for Barcelona is Lamine Yamel ($14, +280). He's just 16 years old, but has a ton of potential as a scorer and may go under the radar.

Added time -- Newcastle are surprisingly favored against PSG, albeit slightly. Their players will likely be completely overlooked, especially someone like Alexander Isak ($19, +185). You can also look at someone like Miguel Almiron ($12, +385) if you need to save salary.

Defenders

Achraf Hakimi ($14) had a big game in the group stage opener and is always a good option because of how involved he is in PSG's attack. On the opposite flank, his teammate Lucas Hernandez ($10) also makes for a good play.

Alex Balde ($11) should start for Barcelona at left back, and he should be able to get forward in this match.

Kyle Walker ($10) is once again affordable and playing for the biggest favorite on the slate --even if he isn't the most fantasy-friendly defender.

Like at forward/midfield the Dortmund full backs are values. Specifically, Julian Ryerson ($8), who has four crosses in each of his last two Bundesliga games, and scored a fantastic goal in his last match.

Added time -- Center backs with defensive upside to target are Fabio Cardoso ($10), Castello Lukeba ($9), Aurele Amenda ($8) and Yuki Kobayashi ($5).

Goalies

With no overwhelming favorites, it's a great slate to use a keeper with a lower salary.

Either keeper in the Crvena Zvezda-Young Boys match makes sense since it's unlikely that your lineup will be filled with players from this projected low-scoring match. Omri Glazer ($12) was fantastic against Man City two weeks ago, but Anthony Racioppi ($8) comes with a significant discount in salary.

Gianluigi Donnarumma ($9) is on the road but plays for a competitive side despite being an underdog.

Added time -- With the underdogs not being huge underdogs, it's perfectly reasonable to play either Diogo Costa ($7) or Janis Blaswich ($7), depending on who you have in the rest of your lineup. If you stack Barcelona, you can go with Blaswich, but if you have Manchester City players, Costa could be a salary saver.

