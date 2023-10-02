FanDuel Soccer: UCL DFS Helper for Tuesday 10/3/23

Matchday 2 is here for the group stage of the Champions League, and it should be an exciting two days of games.

Slate Overview

Slate Overview

Real Madrid (+160) at Napoli (+160)

Over 2.5 Goals: -132 | Most Likely to Score: Victor Osimhen (+150)

Benfica (+350) at Inter (-125)

Over 2.5 Goals: -110 | Most Likely to Score: Lautaro Martinez (+135)

Sevilla (+280) at PSV (-105)

Over 2.5 Goals: -110 | Most Likely to Score: Luuk De Jong (+175)

Bayern Munich (-550) at FC Copenhagen (+1400)

Over 2.5 Goals: -240 | Most Likely to Score: Harry Kane (-165)

Galatasaray (+550) at Manchester United (-220)

Over 2.5 Goals: -178 | Most Likely to Score: Marcus Rashford/ Rasmus Hojlund (+135)

Arsenal (-160) at Lens (+460)

Over 2.5 Goals: -128 | Most Likely to Score: Gabriel Jesus (+180)

Positional Breakdown

Forwards/Midfielders

The headline team for this slate has to be Bayern Munich. Despite being on the road, they are by far the biggest favorite on the slate.

Harry Kane ($24, -165 any time goal scoring odds) has the best goal-scoring odds of any player and will take penalties for Bayern. He's fit right in with his new club, scoring nine goals and adding three assists in seven games.

Leroy Sane ($20, +135) is also a great option from the Bavarian giants, as he loves to shoot and cross. He is averaging 31 FanDuel points per game in the Bundesliga this season, so $20 is arguably not a high enough salary for him. Kingsley Coman ($17, +180) is also a piece to use from Bayern if he gets the start.

In the same group, Manchester United are the second-biggest favorites on the slate. It can be hard to click on some of their players if you've paid attention to United's recent Premier League form, but some of their players are definitely viable.

Bruno Fernandes ($23, +220) will be on corner kicks and penalties for United, so he has a high floor/ceiling combination even without the best scoring odds. Rasmus Hojlund ($17, +135) is relatively low in salary for a player wit his goal-scoring odds on a favored team. He's a better play than someone like Gabriel Jesus ($20, +185) -- they both have similarly low floors, but Hojlund has better odds to score and is $3 less in salary.

If going to an Arsenal forward, Eddie Nketiah. ($16, +200) is a better value than Jesus. Emile Smith-Rowe ($13, +310) would also be a good value if he's in the starting lineup.

Inter has some interesting value pieces, with Hakan Calhanoglu ($16, +390) and Marcus Thuram ($15, +195) both being playable. Calhanoglu gets a share of corner kicks, and Thuram has six goal contributions in seven Serie A matches. With Inter being favored, this is a sneaky stack I don't mind using.

Another under-the-radar stack is either side of the Sevilla-PSV game. You can save a decent amount of salary by playing Luke De Jong ($14, +175) and Noa Lang ($13, +230) or Dodi Lukebakio ($14, +360) with Rafa Mir ($13, +270). De Jong would be the best one-off play from that group.

Added time -- The Napoli-Real Madrid match may have the most eyes on it, but with both teams being solid defensively, it's hard to get too deep into it. The best plays on each side are ones who won't need a goal to make value. In my eyes, Piotr Zielinski ($17, +470) and Rodrygo ($17, + 210) are one from each team that makes sense in lineups for their salaries.

Defenders

Federico Dimarco ($12) is the top option, as he's averaging 10.45 crosses per 90 minutes in Serie A this season and will take corner kicks for Inter. Denzel Dumfries ($11) on the opposite side is attack-minded, as well, and makes a good pivot.

The only player above Dimarco in salary who's really in consideration is Alphonso Davis ($13), and that is mostly because he plays for the biggest favorite.

Sevilla tend to like attacking with their full-backs, so either Jesus Navas ($11) or Adria Pedrosa ($11) are playable.

Oleksandr Zinchenko ($9) recorded 24.8 FanDuel points this Saturday, and his salary remains low for a full-back playing on a favored team. American Sergino Dest ($9) also checks the full-back-on-a-favorite box for a great salary.

Added time -- Some center-backs to play to save salary are Armel Bella-Kotchap ($8), Olivier Boscagli ($8), Morato ($8) and Christian Sorensen ($7).

Goalies

The difference between Sven Ulreich ($14) and Andre Onana ($13) is only one dollar in salary but is huge in both odds to win (-550 to -220) and odds to keep a clean sheet (-110 to +140).

Inter's Yann Sommer ($11) has conceded just four goals in eight matches this season and has five clean sheets. He's definitely playable in this game.

Walter Benitez ($10) is at home and favored against a Sevilla team that is 14th in expected goals in La Liga this season, according to FBRef.com.

Added time -- If looking for a punt, Fernando Muslera ($7) makes the most sense. Manchester United have lost their last two home league matches, and Galatasaray likely have more talent than most people realize.

