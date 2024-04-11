FanDuel Soccer: EPL DFS Picks and Helper for 4/13/24

After a week full of incredible Champions League action, the EPL is back!

As always, we're covering FanDuel's main slate, which kicks off at 10 a.m. EST on Saturday.

EPL DFS Picks

Slate Overview

Sheffield United (+600) at Brentford (-240)

Over 2.5 Goals: -223 Most Likely to Score: Ivan Toney (-135)

Brighton (+105) at Burnley (+240)

Over 2.5 Goals: -176 | Most Likely to Score: Joao Pedro (+170)

Wolves (+230) at Nottingham Forest (+115)

Over 2.5 Goals: -127 | Most Likely to Score: Chris Wood (+185)

Luton (+2500) at Manchester City (-1150)

Over 2.5 Goals: -435 | Most Likely to Score: Erling Haaland (-250)

Manchester United (+170) at Bournemouth (+140)

Over 2.5 Goals: -271 | Most Likely to Score: Dominic Solanke (+130)

Positional Breakdown

Forwards/Midfielders

Saturday's main slate features two big-six sides with both halves of Manchester in action. Manchester City will host Luton while Manchester United visit Bournemouth.

This slate starts with Manchester City, who -- in addition to being, by far, the best team on the slate -- also have the best matchup. City rank second in goals/90 (2.26) and expected goals/90 (2.03), per FBRef. Luton have allowed the third-most goals/90 (1.94) and most xG/90 (1.99) this season. City have scored four goals in consecutive EPL fixtures entering this weekend, and Luton has allowed multiple goals in eight of their last 11 matches.

All that to say, City's stars will be super popular this weekend -- but for good reason. Erling Haaland ($25, -250 anytime goal scoring odds), Kevin De Bruyne ($22, +210), Julian Alvarez ($20, +100), Oscar Bobb ($16, +175), and Jeremy Doku ($19, +190) are all set up for success. This match has the slate's best odds to see over 2.5 goals, and the potential is there for players from this group to score multiple times.

After Manchester City, the next largest favorite is Brentford (-250). The Bees get to face Sheffield United on Saturday. The Blades have allowed the most goals/90 (2.48) and second most xG/90 (1.95) this season. Brentford are winless in this last nine matches but have been scoring consistently and are coming off a three-goal performance against Aston Villa last Saturday. Ivan Toney ($22, -135) has an excellent outlook, as does Bryan Mbeumo ($20, +100) and Mathias Jensen ($15, +500).

From the three remaining fixtures, Manchester United, Bournemouth, and Brighton stand out.

Brighton's recent results haven't been great, but they are facing a Burnley side with just one win in their last 15 EPL fixtures. Pascal Gross ($22, +440), Danny Welbeck ($17, +210), Joao Pedro ($21, +170), and Simon Adingra ($18, +250) are worth considering. Manchester United have been inconsistent, to say the least, but Rasmus Hojlund ($18, +175), Bruno Fernandes ($23, +260), and Alejandro Garnacho ($19, +260) are good enough to have success against a Bournemouth side that has allowed a goal in six consecutive matches. United's defense has been consistent -- consistently poor -- which bodes very well for the Cherries' Dominic Solanke ($21, +130).

Added time -- Some other midfield options to consider include Justin Kluivert ($16, +120 to score or assist), Gustavo Hamer ($16, +230), Morgan Gibbs-White ($20, +140), Pablo Sarabia ($19, +200), and Josh Cullen ($14, +600).

Defenders

Our search for defenders starts with the slate’s largest underdog and Luton's Alfie Doughty ($12, +500 to score or assist). Operating on the left side of Luton's midfield, Doughty has scored at least 15.7 FanDuel points in six of his last seven matches. Offensive opportunities will be few and far between against City, but there will be plenty of defensive opportunities.

For Manchester United, Diogo Dalot ($15, +490) should be involved on both ends of the pitch. He is having an excellent season, averaging 17.2 FanDuel points per game with at least 13.0 FanDuel points scored in eight of his last nine matches. For Brighton, Pervis Estupinan ($14, +280) has a similar outlook, scoring at least 12.1 FanDuel points in eight of his last nine starts.

Luton's other defenders will also be extremely busy. Teden Mengi ($13), Daiki Hashioka ($8) and Reece Burke ($12) will be forced to contend with City's attackers for the majority of Saturday's match. There should be a plethora of defensive opportunities available for the trio.

Sheffield United's defenders are almost always busy, and Saturday should be much of the same as the Blades are road underdogs. Anel Ahmedhodzic ($13), Mason Holgate ($11), and Auston Trusty ($10) are all worth consideration.

Added time -- For GPPs, Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol ($12, +650) has good odds to score for a defender and provides exposure to the slate's largest favorite in a unique way.

Goalies

Whoever starts in goal for Manchester City -- between Stefan Ortega ($14) and Ederson ($14) -- will have the best win odds on the slate by a wide margin. Brentford's Mark Flekken ($13) has the next-best win odds. After that duo, there is a large gap, before a group of several goalies with similar win odds, including Brighton's Bart Verbruggen ($12), Nottingham Forest's Matz Sels ($11), Manchester United's Andre Onana ($11), and Bournemouth's Neto ($11).

City's goalie will, of course, also hold a significant edge in terms of odds to keep a clean sheet with Luton at -140 to score no goals. Flekken has the second-best odds at keeping a clean sheet, with Sheffield United at +140 to score no goals. Sels is in third with Wolves at +200 to score no goals, followed by Verbruggen in fourth with Burnley listed at +240. In the United vs. Bournemouth clash, Neto is more likely to keep a clean sheet with United at +400 to score no goals (compared to +470 for Bournemouth).

Added time – Nottingham Forest have been in better goal-scoring form recently but still rank just 16th in goals/90 (1.25). Wolves are road underdogs, but Jose Sa ($9) could do well on Saturday.

