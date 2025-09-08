FanDuel NFL Promo Offer: 50% Profit Boost for Vikings vs. Bears 9/8/25

The NFL is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action! With the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears wrapping up Week 1 on Monday Night Football, FanDuel has a special promotion for all customers.

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager for the Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears NFL game taking place on September 8th, 2025!

The Vikings and Bears are both looking to get 2025 started on the right track after busy offseason. For Minnesota, J.J. McCarthy -- last year's first round pick -- will make his first career start. On Chicago's side, former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is entering his first game as a head coach. Last season, the Vikings won both head-to-head matchups, including a 30-27 overtime victory in the Windy City.

Check out the current Vikings-Bears odds below:

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 50% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost on any wager for the Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears NFL game taking place on September 8th, 2025!

The final odds of your wager must be -200 or longer in order to use the Profit Boost Token.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Tokens. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C., Kentucky, and Wyoming) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 12:00AM ET on September 9th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.