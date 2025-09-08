How to Play FanDuel Picks: Lineup Rules, Scoring, and Payouts

FanDuel Picks lets you join the excitement of peer-to-peer fantasy sports by building lineups of your favorite athletes and predicting whether they'll beat their projected stats during real-world games.

FanDuel Picks contest entries are scored based on the number of correct selections. It’s you versus the other players! Participants have a chance to win up to 1,000x their entry fee.

How to Play FanDuel Picks

Log in or sign up for your FanDuel account and navigate to FanDuel Picks. Pick a sport and choose 3 to 6 players. Predict whether each player will make “more” or “less” on the listed projected stat line. For example, this could be receiving yards, passing yards, receptions, etc. for NFL players. Choose your entry amount. It’s $1 for each lineup entry. So, for example, $15 is 15 entries for your lineup.

You’ll be placed into contests with other players with the same number of picks (3-pick entries versus other 3-pick entries).

FanDuel Picks Lineup Rules

Creating Your Lineup

Your FanDuel Picks lineup should be comprised of picks within the same sport and slate. This is to ensure that opponents are competing against others with the same available selections.

All FanDuel Picks lineups must contain players representing two different teams. Once a player is selected, they cannot be selected again in the same lineup.

Similar to Daily Fantasy, players who carry a pregame injury designation will not be filtered out and could be added to lineups — so pick wisely!

If a player reaches the minimum play requirements and then exits the game for any reason, any stats they have accumulated will count toward a “More” or “Less” pick. If they play, the stats count.

For all leagues, lineups can't be edited after they’ve been submitted. Users may cancel lineups up until one minute before contest lock.

Entry Amounts

All contests have limits on the maximum number of entries that a single user may submit. These limits will be specified in the description of each contest.

FanDuel Picks Payouts

There are two ways to win with FanDuel Picks:

More Correct Picks = Piece of the Prize Pool: The Prize Pool is split among the lineups with the most correct picks according to each contest’s prize table. Perfect Lineup = Guaranteed Multiplier: If you pick perfectly and all your selections are correct, it qualifies for a guaranteed multiplier of the entry amount. The multiplier varies based on the number of picks in the lineup (3-picks, 4-picks, etc.) You’ll see the multiplier in the lineup review screen before you enter.

If the Prize Pool split is greater than the guaranteed multiplier, the Prize Pool split will be awarded. If the Prize Pool split is less than the guaranteed multiplier, FanDuel will credit the difference to ensure the guaranteed multiplier is met. See full terms and conditions.