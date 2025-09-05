FanDuel NFL Promo Offer: 50% Profit Boost for Chiefs vs. Chargers 9/5/25

The NFL is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action! With the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers set to square off in Brazil on Friday night, FanDuel has a special promotion for all customers.

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL game taking place on September 5th, 2025!

Kansas City will begin their AFC title defense on Friday night after beating the Chargers twice during the 2024 regular season. LA still made the postseason, though they were eliminated in the Wild Card round of last season's playoffs.

Check out the current Chiefs-Chargers odds below:

Eligible odds for this FanDuel NFL promo can be found via the NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 50% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost on any wager for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL game taking place on September 5th, 2025.

The final odds of your wager must be -200 or longer in order to use the Profit Boost Token.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Tokens. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C., Kentucky, and Wyoming) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 12:00AM ET on September 6th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.