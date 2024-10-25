FanDuel NFL Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost Token for Anytime Touchdown Scorer on 10/27/24

Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season continues on Sunday, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To add to the fun, FanDuel and Gronk have teamed up on a special offer for all customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on any Anytime Touchdown Scorer wager on NFL games happening October 27th, 2024!

There are several high-total matchups on National Tight Ends Day to consider using this Profit Boost on, none higher than an interconference bout between the Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars. With a total set at 49.5, defense appears to be optional in this one. Both sides have plenty of skill position players apt at getting in the end zone.

Green Bay's Tucker Kraft and Dontayvion Wicks have each scored 4 touchdowns entering Week 8, while Tank Bigsby and Brian Thomas Jr. each of four scores for the Jags.

Here are the top touchdown scorer odds for Packers-Jaguars.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Josh Jacobs -110 Jayden Reed +105 Tank Bigsby +120 Travis Etienne +165 D'Ernest Johnson +165 Brian Thomas Jr. +170 View more odds in Sportsbook

All touchdown scorer odds can be found via the NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any anytime touchdown scorer wager on NFL games happening Sunday, October 27th, 2024.

Straights, SGP/SGP+, and Parlay wagers are all eligible for this offer as long as all legs consist of "Anytime Touchdown Scorer" wagers.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Eligible NFL Games on 10/27/24

Here are the NFL games being played on October 27th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under New England at Jacksonville -5.5 +215 -260 41.5 Tennessee at Buffalo -8.5 +370 -480 40.5 Houston at Green Bay -2.5 +134 -158 47.5 Miami at Indianapolis -3.0 +136 -162 43.5 Seattle at Atlanta -3.0 +130 -154 50.5 Detroit at Minnesota -1.5 +108 -126 50.5 Cincinnati at Cleveland +5.5 -270 +220 41.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 12:00 AM ET on October 28, 2024.

