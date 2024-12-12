FanDuel NFL Promo: 30% Profit Boost for Catch a Pass Bets on Rams vs 49ers 12/12/24

NFL Thursday Night Football is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate this week's Thursday Night Football game, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a "Player to Catch a Pass" wager for the Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Thursday Night Football game happening on December 12th, 2024!

Please note that this Profit Boost Token is NOT eligible for player props involving receptions. It is ONLY available for the "Player to Catch a Pass" market that is offered pre-game (for the first drive of the game) and throughout the game.

Thursday's clash pits a pair of NFC West rivals against each other, and both sides have several reliable pass-catchers. Puka Nacua leads the Rams with 7.6 receptions per game, and he has the shortest odds to catch a pass on the 1st drive at +-163. Cooper Kupp (-110 odds to catch a pass on the 1st drive) is second with 6.5 receptions per game, followed by Kyren Williams (+350) with 2.3.

LA Rams 1st Drive - Player to Catch a Pass LA Rams 1st Drive - Player to Catch a Pass Puka Nacua -163 Cooper Kupp -110 Kyren Williams +350 View more odds in Sportsbook

San Fran has plenty of capable receivers, too. Jauan Jennings (-110) leads the way with 5.3 receptions per game, though George Kittle (+130) is right behind him at 5.2. After those two, Deebo Samuel (+137) is the only other healthy Niner averaging more than 3 receptions per game.

SF 49ers 1st Drive - Player to Catch a Pass SF 49ers 1st Drive - Player to Catch a Pass Jauan Jennings -110 George Kittle +125 Deebo Samuel +130 Ricky Pearsall +400 View more odds in Sportsbook

Full Rams-49ers odds, as well as all NFL odds, can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on a "Player to Catch a Pass" wager for the Rams vs 49ers NFL game taking place on December 12th, 2024.

There is a maximum wager associated with this offer. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on Friday, December 13th, 2024.

