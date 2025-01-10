FanDuel NFL DFS Picks: Wild Card Weekend Sunday Main Slate

On Sunday, there will be three NFL Wild Card games for fans to enjoy, beginning with the Buffalo Bills taking on the Denver Broncos. Following the Bills-Broncos clash, the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will square off in a rematch from their season-opening contest in Brazil, and then the Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- who also faced each other in Week 1 -- will cap things off on Sunday night.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Wild Card Weekend Sunday main slate.

Slate Overview

Here is a snapshot of each team's outlook, including opponent, implied team total, over/under, and spread based on the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Opponent Implied Total Spread Over/Under Buffalo Bills DEN 28 -8.5 47.5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers WSH 26.75 -3.0 50.5 Philadelphia Eagles GB 25 -4.5 45.5 Washington Commanders @TB 23.75 3.0 50.5 Green Bay Packers @PHI 20.5 4.5 45.5 Denver Broncos @BUF 19.5 8.5 47.5

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen, Bills

FanDuel Salary: $8,900

Matchup: vs. DEN

Even in a tough matchup -- at least on paper -- against the Broncos, Josh Allen carries the highest floor/ceiling combo among QBs on the Sunday main slate, averaging a slate-best 24.6 FanDuel points (FDPs) per game. Despite Denver's defense giving up the 10th-fewest FDPs per game to QBs (16.7) this season, they've allowed opposing QBs to throw for 280-plus yards and multiple TDs in three of their last four contests -- excluding the Week 18 showdown versus the backups of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jayden Daniels, Commanders

FanDuel Salary: $8,400

Matchup: at TB

While I'm a bit nervous of not having Jalen Hurts ($8,300) listed here, I'll give the slight edge to Jayden Daniels with Sunday's Commanders-Buccaneers matchup possessing the highest total on the slate. Not only does Tampa Bay's defense surrender the fifth-most FDPs per game (20.4) to QBs, but they are permitting the sixth-most rushing TDs (6) and eighth-worst defensive rushing success rate (53.1%) to the position, via NextGenStats.

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers

FanDuel Salary: $7,900

Matchup: vs. WAS

Given how Baker Mayfield ended the regular season by scoring 22-plus FDPs in each of his last four outings, this salary is certainly enticing in a potential shootout against the Commanders -- especially with the Bucs holding the second-highest implied total (26.75) on the slate. Even though Washington's defense is ceding the sixth-fewest FDPs per game to QBs (16.0), they are 20th in schedule-adjusted pass defense, and our projections have Mayfield forecasted for the most passing yards (255.4) and passing TDs (2.1) on the slate.

Running Backs

Saquon Barkley, Eagles

FanDuel Salary: $9,600

Matchup: vs. GB

After sitting out in Week 18, Saquon Barkley will be a full-go on Sunday versus the Packers, who are allowing the third-highest target rate (22.6%) and fourth-most yards per route run (1.33) to RBs this year. In his debut season with the Eagles, Barkley was nothing short of spectacular, averaging 26.9 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) per game, 142.7 scrimmage yards per game, 1.59 rushing yards over expected per attempt, and 23.2 FDPs per game.

Josh Jacobs, Packers

FanDuel Salary: $7,800

Matchup: at PHI

Facing a Philly team that is fourth in schedule-adjusted run defense isn't ideal, but Josh Jacobs has a workload that's tough to ignore in an offense that has the third-lowest pass rate over expected (-8.3%), according to FanDuel Research's Brandon Gdula. Besides Jacobs finding the end zone at least once in 9 of his last 10 games, the bruising back has logged 22.9 adjusted opportunities per game, 101.4 scrimmage yards per game, and a 56.6% red-zone rushing share during that span.

Bucky Irving, Buccaneers

FanDuel Salary: $7,600

Matchup: vs. WAS

Bucky Irving might be my favorite play on the entire slate as the Bucs have finally made him the featured back in their offense, leading to him producing 24.5 adjusted opportunities per game, 119.8 scrimmage yards per game, 1.13 rushing yards over expected per attempt, and a 42.9% red-zone rushing share over the final four weeks of the regular season. Along with the Commanders coughing up the seventh-most rushing TDs to RBs (16), they are allowing the third-most yards per attempt (4.9) and fourth-worst defensive rushing success rate (43.0%) to the position.

Wide Receivers

Terry McLaurin, Commanders

FanDuel Salary: $7,700

Matchup: at TB

I'll be fading Brian Robinson -- and using Austin Ekeler ($5,300) as a salary-saving option instead -- on Sunday, which means I'll be targeting the aerial attack of the Commanders a bit more, firmly putting Terry McLaurin on my radar. Aside from the Bucs being a bit of a pass-funnel unit, ranking 22nd in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 11th in schedule-adjusted run defense, they are giving up the ninth-most FDPs per game to WRs (29.3).

Courtland Sutton, Broncos

FanDuel Salary: $7,100

Matchup: at BUF

The Bills are another pass-funnel group, sitting at 21st in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 5th in schedule-adjusted run defense, and the Broncos are massive underdogs on the road in Sunday's bout. Taking that into account, Courtland Sutton -- who paced Denver's offense in target share (24.7%), air yards share (44.6%), red-zone target share (31.5%), and end-zone target share (47.4%) during the regular season -- should have plenty of opportunities versus Buffalo.

Jalen McMillan, Buccaneers

FanDuel Salary: $6,400

Matchup: vs. WAS

While I also like Mike Evans ($8,400) despite him going toe-to-toe with his nemesis Marshon Lattimore, it's tough to ignore the role Jalen McMillan carved out to conclude the regular season. Even though it's dangerous to expect McMillan to extend his streak to six consecutive games with at least one TD, he is also registering the second-highest target share (19.4%), second-highest air yards share (25.1%), second-most downfield targets (targets of 10-plus yards) per game (3.4), and second-most yards per route run (2.09) on the Bucs over the last five weeks.

Olamide Zaccheaus, Commanders

FanDuel Salary: $5,600

Matchup: at TB

Along with having exposure to Marvin Mims ($5,900) and Dontayvion Wicks ($5,400) to save salary on Sunday's main slate, Olamide Zaccheaus is a viable salary-saving WR if his role from the end of the regular season transitions to the postseason. Across the final three weeks of the regular season, Zaccheaus had the second-highest target share (21.8%) and second-highest air yards share (25.0%) on the Commanders, while he also led the team in receptions per game (5.0), receiving yards per game (68.7), and yards per route run (2.37) during that sample.

Tight Ends

Zach Ertz, Commanders

FanDuel Salary: $5,600

Matchup: at TB

Another pass-catcher to target from Washington's offense is Zach Ertz as the veteran TE has notched 11-plus FDPs in five of his last seven contests. Tampa Bay's defense is also allowing the sixth-most receptions (102), second-most receiving yards (1,144), eighth-most yards per route run (1.53), and seventh-most FDPs per game (11.5) to TEs.

Cade Otton, Buccaneers

FanDuel Salary: $5,300

Matchup: vs. WAS

Following a three-game absence to conclude the regular season, Cade Otton practiced fully on Thursday, suggesting that he'll be back on Sunday against the Commanders in his starting role. Despite Otton having a few pass-catchers to compete with targets with, Washington's defense is coughing up the fourth-most FDPs per target (1.61) and seventh-most receiving TDs (8) to TEs.

Tucker Kraft, Packers

FanDuel Salary: $5,200

Matchup: at PHI

The unfortunate season-ending knee injury to Christian Watson will lead to more looks for the other pass-catchers on the Packers, including Tucker Kraft. At the moment, our projections have Kraft listed as the second-best point-per-dollar play (1.29x value) among TEs on the Sunday main slate.

Defenses

Buffalo Bills

FanDuel Salary: $4,700

Matchup: vs. DEN

For those who have a decent bit of salary to shell out for a defense, the Bills are a solid option as they forced the third-most takeaways (32) in the NFL, and the Broncos boast the lowest implied total (19.5) on the slate. If Buffalo can make tackles when Bo Nix dishes out quick passes -- and force him to push the ball down the field -- then there is a potential for a decent number of FDPs in this matchup at home.

Green Bay Packers

FanDuel Salary: $3,700

Matchup: at PHI

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Packers -- who forced the fourth-most takeaways (31) and average the second-most FDPs per game (8.8) among defenses on the slate -- are a fantastic salary-saving option. Aside from Jalen Hurts playing his first game since Week 16, Green Bay is fourth in schedule-adjusted defense and is a better unit than perception.

