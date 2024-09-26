FanDuel NFL DFS Picks: Week 4

Three weeks have come and gone in the 2024 NFL season, and it's time to turn our attention to the Week 4 NFL DFS main slate. Just as a reminder, FanDuel's DFS main slate now includes the Sunday night game and players are rewarded bonus points for achieving certain yardage thresholds.

While considering the alterations to NFL DFS on FanDuel, some players have an edge over others on the upcoming slate of contests.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Week 4 FanDuel main slate.

NFL DFS Picks for Week 4

Slate Overview

Here is a snapshot of each team's outlook, including opponent, implied team total, spread, and over/under based on the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Opponent Implied Total Spread Over/Under Arizona Cardinals WSH 27 -3.5 50.5 Houston Texans JAC 26 -6.5 45.5 Cincinnati Bengals @CAR 25.5 -4.5 46.5 San Francisco 49ers NE 25.5 -10.5 40.5 Baltimore Ravens BUF 24.5 -2.5 46.5 Kansas City Chiefs @LAC 23.5 -7.5 39.5 New York Jets DEN 23.5 -+8 39.5 View Full Table

Quarterbacks

Kyler Murray, Cardinals

FanDuel Salary: $8,700

Matchup: vs. WAS

The Arizona Cardinals are carrying the highest implied total (27.0) on the main slate while the Washington Commanders are giving up the most expected points added per drop back (0.45) and second-most passing FanDuel (FD) points per drop back (0.70) to QBs, per Brandon Gdula's numbers. Kyler Murray had a spike week against the dismal defense of the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, and it should be another standout performance at home in Week 4 for the dual-threat QB.

Kyler Murray - Passing TDs Kyler Murray Over @ Kyler Murray Under Sep 29 8:05pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jayden Daniels, Commanders

FanDuel Salary: $8,200

Matchup: at ARI

On the flip side of that game, rookie Jayden Daniels gets to face a Cardinals defense that is allowing the 10th-most expected points added per drop back (0.04) and 6th-most passing FD points per drop back (0.56) to QBs. Daniels has been extremely efficient with 0.68 expected points added per drop back, 20.8% completion percentage over expected, and a 65.6% passing success rate while logging 6.3 designed rushing attempts and 6.3 scramble rushing attempts per game, via NextGenStats.

Others to Consider

Joe Burrow ($8,000 at CAR) - Burrow produced 28.4 FD points in Week 3, and the Carolina Panthers are allowing the third-most passing FD points per drop back (0.61) to QBs. The Cincinnati Bengals also possess the third-highest implied point total (25.5) on the main slate.

C.J. Stroud ($7,800 vs JAC) - Stroud has faced three zone-heavy teams to begin the season, but the Jacksonville Jaguars play man-coverage at the highest rate in the NFL (49.6%) despite being down multiple defensive backs. Along with the Houston Texans having the second-highest implied total (26.0) on the main slate, Jacksonville's defense is giving up the seventh-most passing FD points per drop back (0.51) to QBs.

Caleb Williams ($7,100 vs. LA) - It wasn't the cleanest performance from Williams in Week 3, but the rookie signal-caller tallied 22.3 FD points. The Rams are permitting the most passing FD points per drop back (0.73) to QBs and are registering the third-worst defensive passing success rate (54.7%) in the NFL.

Running Backs

Kyren Williams, Rams

FanDuel Salary: $8,100

Matchup: at CHI

Amid an endless list of injuries on offense for the Rams, Kyren Williams remains one of the only constants as he's handling a healthy 24.7 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) per game through three weeks. While the Chicago Bears are better against the pass, they are allowing the 13th-most rushing yards over expected per attempt (0.30) and are tied for the 4th-most rushing TDs allowed (4) to RBs.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Kyren Williams -135 View more odds in Sportsbook

Breece Hall, Jets

FanDuel Salary: $8,000

Matchup: vs. DEN

Despite rookie Braelon Allen ($6,200) carving out a role for the New York Jets, Breece Hall is still handling a massive workload with 28.0 adjusted opportunities per game. Our fantasy football projections have Hall earning the most FD points (16.8) among all RBs on the main slate in Week 4.

James Conner, Cardinals

FanDuel Salary: $7,500

Matchup: vs. WAS

With the Cardinals in a negative game script in Week 3 versus the Detroit Lions, James Conner posted season-worst marks in touches (10) and FD points (3). Conner is primed to bounce back on Sunday with Arizona favored over Washington at home, and the Commanders have the seventh-worst defensive rushing success rate (45.0%) in the league.

Others to Consider

Brian Robinson ($7,300 at ARI) - Austin Ekeler has been ruled out for the Commanders, and Robinson was already receiving 20.3 adjusted opportunities per game and has a 67.6% red-zone snap rate. Robinson should garner a massive workload in Week 4 against an Arizona defense that has the fourth-worst defensive rushing success rate (47.0%).

Zack Moss ($6,900 at CAR) - Moss has been the clear lead back for the Bengals, earning 18.3 adjusted opportunities per game, compared to backup Chase Brown ($5,600) getting only 8.7 adjusted opportunities per game. After posting a season-best 18.2 FD points in Week 3, Moss faces a Panthers defense that has surrendered the fifth-most rushing yards (374) and fourth-most rushing touchdowns (4) to RBs.

Chuba Hubbard ($6,500 vs. CIN) - Hubbard was one of the main beneficiaries of Andy Dalton ($7,000) starting at QB for the Panthers in Week 3 as he notched an impressive 28.4 FD points on 26 touches. At the moment, our projections have Hubbard as the second-best point-per-dollar value at RB, behind only Breece Hall.

Wide Receivers

Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals

FanDuel Salary: $8,200

Matchup: vs. WAS

Following a quiet debut in Week 1, Marvin Harrison Jr. has improved to lead the Cardinals in target share (25.6%), air yards share (46.0%), and yards per route run (2.30). With Trey McBride ($6,800) uncertain to play on Sunday, Harrison could be in store for increased usage against a Commanders defense that is allowing the most FD points per target (2.06) and third-most yards per route run (2.03) to WRs. The rookie receiver is dealing with a quad injury, so keep tabs on his status.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Marvin Harrison Jr. +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

Nico Collins, Texans

FanDuel Salary: $7,700

Matchup: vs. JAC

Nico Collins has picked back up where he left off a season ago, sporting team-best marks with a 25.9% target share, 47.1% air yards share, and 3.19 yards per route run. Our projections have Collins posting the fifth-most FD points (13.5) among WRs in Week 4 despite carrying the ninth-highest salary on the main slate.

Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

FanDuel Salary: $7,300

Matchup: vs. PHI

We'll need to keep an eye on Chris Godwin's status in Week 4 as he's dealing with a neck injury, but the veteran wideout is tallying the fourth-most FD points per game (18.9) of the WRs on the main slate this week. Aside from leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in target share (30.9%), air yards share (41.9%), and yards per route run (3.05), Godwin will go up against a Philadelphia Eagles defense that is permitting the sixth-most FD points per target (1.72) and sixth-most yards per route run (1.85) to WRs.

Others to Consider

Terry McLaurin ($6,500 at ARI) - The Commanders finally let Jayden Daniels throw deep in Week 3, and it resulted in McLaurin putting up a season-high 21 FD points. Next up for McLaurin is an Arizona defense that is giving up the fourth-most FD points per target (1.85) and seventh-most yards per route run (1.84) to WRs.

D.J. Moore ($6,500 vs. LA) - A receiver has recorded 120-plus receiving yards and at least one TD in each game against the Rams this season, putting Moore and the other WRs on the Bears in a premier spot in Week 4. Even though Keenan Allen ($6,200) could return on Sunday -- and Moore has just 1.36 yards per route run -- the dynamic wideout should excel versus the Rams' woeful secondary.

Diontae Johnson ($6,200 vs. CIN) - All it took for Johnson to become relevant in fantasy again was Andy Dalton taking over at QB, which led to Johnson earning a massive 37.8% target share, 63.2% air yards share, 3.30 yards per route run -- resulting in 25.2 FD points in Week 3. Johnson could see massive usage again on Sunday with Adam Thielen sidelined due to a hamstring injury, and the Bengals are permitting the fifth-most yards per route run to WRs (1.95).

Khalil Shakir ($6,000 at BAL) - Shakir is producing a 19.7% target share, leading the Buffalo Bills in target share and yards per route run (3.00), while the Baltimore Ravens have quietly given up the eighth-most FD points per target (1.68) to WRs. For those who need salary-saving options below $6,000, Michael Wilson ($5,300), Xavier LegetteXavier Legette ($5,200), and Greg Dortch ($5,000) could be solid due to injuries in their respective offenses.

Tight Ends

Brock Bowers, Raiders

FanDuel Salary: $6,500

Matchup: vs. CLE

Brock Bowers has one of the most consistent roles among TEs with a 19.6% target share while leading the Las Vegas Raiders in yards per route run (2.66). Our projections have Bowers logging the fourth-most FD points (8.0) at the position.

Brock Bowers - Receiving Yds Brock Bowers Over @ Brock Bowers Under Sep 29 8:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Dalton Kincaid, Bills

FanDuel Salary: $6,100

Matchup: at BAL

After combining for 6.9 FD points in the first two weeks, Dalton Kincaid tallied 11.6 FD points and notched his first TD of the season in Week 3. Baltimore's defense is allowing the third-most yards per route run (1.92) to TEs to begin the year.

Kyle Pitts, Falcons

FanDuel Salary: $5,900

Matchup: vs. NO

Even though Kyle Pitts finished with only 2 receptions for 59 yards on 5 targets in Week 3, we can look at it as a positive that one of his catches was a 50-yard gain. There aren't many TEs who can do what Pitts does at the position (13.1 yards per reception on a 10.2-yard average depth of target) while the New Orleans Saints just got torched for 25 FD points by Dallas Goedert ($7,500) last week.

Others to Consider

Cole Kmet ($5,300 vs. LA) - Kmet went from garnering a 63.9% snap rate in the first two weeks to an 81.0% snap rate in Week 3, resulting in a season-best 20.7 FD points on 11 targets. Entering Week 4, LA's defense is allowing the most FD points per target (2.02) and fourth-most yards per route run (1.90) to TEs. Let's just hope offensive coordinator Shane Waldron continues to utilize Kmet more in an advantageous matchup.

Pat Freiermuth ($5,000 at IND) - While the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't throwing it often with Justin Fields ($6,800) under center, Freiermuth has the second-highest target share (18.3%) and third-most yards per route run (1.52) on the roster. The Indianapolis Colts are surrendering the seventh-most FD points per target (1.42) to TEs.

Defenses

New York Jets

FanDuel Salary: $4,800

Matchup: vs. DEN

The Jets fit the description of an ideal D/ST for fantasy as they are home favorites squaring off against a rookie signal-caller in Week 4. The Denver Broncos are tied for the second-lowest implied total (16.0) on the main slate, and Gang Green's defense has totaled 11-plus FD points in back-to-back weeks.

Pittsburgh Steelers

FanDuel Salary: $4,500

Matchup: at IND

Although the Colts may not have the elite passing volume for the Steelers to be a must-target defense, Pittsburgh's defense has been lights out amid their 3-0 start, and they are slight favorites on the road. In addition to racking up nine sacks in the first three weeks, the Steelers have forced five turnovers to help them score nine-plus FD points in each game thus far.

Others to Consider

Houston Texans ($4,100 vs. JAC) - The Jaguars are a mess right now as they've allowed the last two defenses they've faced to post double-digit FD points. Meanwhile, the Texans are favorites at home with a league-best 46.2% pressure rate that could cause issues for Trevor Lawrence ($6,900).

Las Vegas Raiders ($3,700 vs. CLE) - Deshaun Watson ($6,900) has been dismal for the Cleveland Browns, registering a forgettable -0.43 expected points added per drop back, a 34.0% passing success rate, and 17.0% sack rate. This is a perfect get-right spot for LV's defense as our projections have the Raiders as the best point-per-dollar defense on the main slate.

