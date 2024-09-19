FanDuel NFL DFS Picks: Week 3

There are now two weeks completed in the 2024 NFL season, giving us a glimpse of what we should expect from certain teams moving forward. Just as a reminder, FanDuel's DFS main slate now includes the Sunday night game and players can earn bonus points for reaching certain yardage thresholds.

While taking into account the changes to NFL DFS on FanDuel, some players are standing out more than others for the upcoming slate of games.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Week 3 FanDuel main slate.

NFL DFS Picks for Week 3

Slate Overview

Here is a snapshot of each team's outlook, including opponent, implied team total, spread, and over/under based on the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Opponent Implied Total Spread Over/Under Detroit Lions @ARI 27.25 -3.0 51.5 New Orleans Saints PHI 26 -2.5 49.5 San Francisco 49ers @LA 26 -7.5 44.5 Kansas City Chiefs @ATL 25 -3.5 46.5 Baltimore Ravens @DAL 25 -1.5 48.5 Arizona Cardinals DET 24.25 3.0 51.5 Houston Texans @MIN 24 -+3 45.5 View Full Table

Quarterbacks

Kyler Murray, Cardinals

FanDuel Salary: $8,300

Matchup: vs. DET

Kyler Murray played arguably the best game of his career in Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Rams, completing 17 of his 21 passes for 266 yards and 3 TDs while he also added 59 rushing yards en route to scoring 28.5 FD points. The Arizona Cardinals carry the sixth-highest implied point total (24.25) in Week 3, and the Detroit Lions have played man-coverage at the second-highest rate (50.6%) thus far (via NextGenStats), which could lead to Murray getting more rushing opportunities.

Kyler Murray - Passing + Rushing Yds Kyler Murray Over @ Kyler Murray Under Sep 22 8:26pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Derek Carr, Saints

FanDuel Salary: $7,900

Matchup: vs. PHI

Don't look now but Derek Carr has the third-most FD points per game (22.1) among the QBs on the main slate this week despite attempting only 39 total passes. The Philadelphia Eagles have surrendered the sixth-most passing FD points per drop back (0.55), and they could keep the game competitive enough to force Carr to air it out more often than he has in previous weeks.

Others to Consider

Dak Prescott ($7,800 vs. BAL) - Better days are ahead for Dak and the aerial attack of the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are at home with a healthy 23.5 implied point total, and the defense of the Baltimore Ravens has quietly given up the 10th-most passing FD points per drop back (0.43) and 9th-most expected points added per drop back (0.05), per Brandon Gdula's numbers.

Baker Mayfield ($7,700 vs. DEN) - Of the QBs on the Week 3 main slate, Mayfield has the most FD points per game (24.7). The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are nearly touchdown favorites at home with the Denver Broncos not being a defense we need to avoid.

Brock Purdy ($7,400 at LA) - Stacking Purdy is one way to differentiate from those who insert Jordan Mason into their lineups. The Rams are permitting the third-most passing FD points per drop back (0.70) and second-most expected points added per drop back (0.35), and the San Francisco 49ers are an even more condensed offense with Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel sidelined.

Running Backs

Alvin Kamara, Saints

FanDuel Salary: $8,400

Matchup: vs. PHI

Alvin Kamara exploded for 46 FD points in Week 2 with 180 scrimmage yards and 4 TDs on 22 touches, and Philly's defense is giving up the second-most rushing yards over expected per attempt (2.01) to RBs. I'm not against the idea of stacking Kamara with Carr to be contrarian in tournaments as Kamara is tied for the second-highest target share (20.5%) on the New Orleans Saints while he is producing a fantastic 4.18 yards per route run.

Alvin Kamara - Rushing + Receiving Yds Alvin Kamara Over @ Alvin Kamara Under Sep 22 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jordan Mason, 49ers

FanDuel Salary: $8,300

Matchup: at LA

Even though I pointed out earlier in the week that Mason is no longer a salary-saving option, he's still a strong play in Week 3 against a shorthanded LA Rams squad. Aside from our projections forecasting Mason to finish with the second-most FD points (16.6) among RBs on the Week 3 main slate, the Rams are allowing the most rushing expected points added per attempt (0.22) to RBs this season.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions

FanDuel Salary: $7,900

Matchup: at ARI

It appears the Lions have been easing Jahmyr Gibbs back in the offense after he dealt with a hamstring injury during the preseason as he's gone from 15 touches in Week 1 to 20 touches in Week 2. No team possesses a higher implied point total (27.25) on the Week 3 main slate than Detroit, while Arizona's defense has allowed the eighth-most yards per route run (1.70) to RBs through Week 2.

Others to Consider

De'Von Achane ($7,700 at SEA) - Achane garnered a career-high 29 touches in Week 2, and he should handle a massive workload again in Week 3 with the Miami Dolphins not having Tua Tagovailoa under center. With Skylar Thompson ($6,600) starting, Miami's offense will likely include plenty of quick throws to Achane, Tyreek Hill ($9,000), and Jaylen Waddle ($6,600).

Josh Jacobs ($7,300 at TEN) - While Jacobs has already averaged 27 adjusted opportunities and 127.5 scrimmage yards per game in his first two games with the Green Bay Packers, rookie MarShawn Lloyd was just placed on injured reserve. Jacobs is dealing with a lingering back issue, but it doesn't appear to be anything that will limit his workload against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Zamir White ($6,000 vs. CAR) - If White isn't able to have a productive outing versus the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, when will he? The Las Vegas Raiders have been in negative game scripts in their first two contests -- which has led to fewer touches for White -- and the Panthers rank dead last in expected rushing yards allowed (316.4) to RBs.

Wide Receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions

FanDuel Salary: $9,100

Matchup: at ARI

The Lions had a bit of an injury scare involving Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 2, but it doesn't appear to be anything that will prevent him from suiting up in Week 3. Following a quiet outing in Week 1, St. Brown bounced back in Week 2 with team-best marks in target share (36.5%), air yards share (48.9%), and yards per route run (2.38) as he posted 20.4 FD points. Arizona's defense is permitting the seventh-most FD points per target (1.74) and sixth-most yards per route run (2.02) to WRs.

Amon-Ra St. Brown - Receiving Yds Amon-Ra St. Brown Over @ Amon-Ra St. Brown Under Sep 22 8:26pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals

FanDuel Salary: $7,500

Matchup: vs. DET

The 'speed' conversation surrounding Marvin Harrison Jr. after a forgettable NFL debut in Week 1 was short-lived as he torched the Rams for 130 yards and 2 TDs to score 30 FD points in Week 2. The Cardinals could be playing from behind in Sunday's clash with the Lions, who are permitting the second-highest target rate (25.7%) and fourth-most yards per route run (2.08) to WRs.

Rashee Rice, Chiefs

FanDuel Salary: $7,300

Matchup: at ATL

The matchup admittedly isn't the best for Rashee Rice in Week 3 as the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football, but being the No. 1 target for Patrick Mahomes ($8,700) makes him a viable play in any matchup. Across two weeks of action, Rice leads KC in target share (31.3%), air yards share (35.8%), and yards per route run (3.87).

Others to Consider

Chris Olave ($6,700 vs. PHI) - If Olave hadn't been tackled at the one-yard line in Week 2, he'd likely have a better outlook entering Week 3. Even with Olave combining for only 6 catches for 92 yards in the first two weeks -- with the Saints being involved in blowouts -- he still owns a 20.5% target share, 24.7% air yards share, and 2.49 yards per route run. Additionally, the Eagles are giving up the sixth-most FD points per target (1.85) and seventh-most yards per route run (1.98) to WRs, making Olave and Rashid Shaheed ($6,300) stellar options in Week 3.

Chris Godwin ($6,600 vs. DEN) - In my weekly trends to know piece, I mentioned Godwin as he leads all WRs in total fantasy points with the Bucs deploying him more out of the slot again. Given Godwin's team-high 32.7% target share and 4.26 yards per route run, he should have a salary of higher than $7,000, so I'll keep playing him until that happens.

Brandon Aiyuk ($6,500 at LA) - Similar to stacking Purdy, using Aiyuk is a way to be different from those who have Mason in their lineup. Over a two-game stretch where Deebo was inactive last season, Aiyuk registered a 25.4% target share, 38.6% air yards share, and 2.81 yards per route run. The Rams have allowed a WR to produce 120-plus receiving yards and at least 1 TD in back-to-back weeks to begin the year.

Jauan Jennings ($5,200 at LA) - With Samuel unavailable for San Fran, Jennings should see an increased role in the passing game, making him one of my deep sleepers in Week 3. Of the WRs on the 49ers, Jennings has the third-highest route rate (61.0%) and the second-most yards per route run (2.15) while his team-high 12.9-yard average depth of target suggests he could be a big-play threat in this offense. I undoubtedly prefer Aiyuk in this matchup, but Jennings is a fine salary-saving option.

Tight Ends

George Kittle, 49ers

FanDuel Salary: $7,100

Matchup: at LA

Along with Aiyuk, George Kittle benefited from Samuel being out last season in Weeks 7 and 8 as he notched a 30.5% target share, 36.2% air yards share, and 4.37 yards per route run in the two-game sample. LA's defense is also surrendering the second-most yards per route run (2.10) to TEs to kick off the 2024 campaign.

Trey McBride, Cardinals

FanDuel Salary: $6,800

Matchup: vs. DET

Even though Harrison showed he's still going to be a stud for the Cardinals in Week 2, Trey McBride still leads the team with a 28.8% target share while having the second-most yards per route run (2.02). It's tough to find TEs who have consistent roles in their respective offenses, and McBride has gone 10 straight starts with 6-plus targets dating back to last season.

Trey McBride - Receiving Yds Trey McBride Over @ Trey McBride Under Sep 22 8:26pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Brock Bowers, Raiders

FanDuel Salary: $6,300

Matchup: vs. CAR

Rookie Brock Bowers hasn't taken long to put himself in must-start territory in fantasy football as he's logged a 25.0% target share and 2.94 yards per route run through his first two career games. Carolina's defense has allowed the third-most FD points per target (1.86) and fourth-most yards per route run (1.96) to TEs so far.

Others to Consider

Dallas Goedert ($5,800 at NO) - While Goedert hauled in only 3 receptions for 38 yards with A.J. Brown out in Week 2, he still had a 98.5% snap rate and 85.7% route rate. AJB is expected to be inactive for the Eagles again in Week 3, so Goedert will see plenty of work again in a game where Philly are slight underdogs to New Orleans on the road.

Jake Ferguson ($5,400 vs. BAL) - At the moment, all signs point to Ferguson returning for the Cowboys after being ruled out in Week 2 due to a knee ailment. Assuming Ferguson is back on the field for Dallas on Sunday, he's a fantastic salary-saving option with the Ravens allowing the third-most yards per route run (1.98) to TEs up to this point.

Defenses

Cleveland Browns

FanDuel Salary: $4,900

Matchup: vs. NYG

The New York Giants are finding different ways to lose games, becoming just the second team in NFL history to lose a game where they scored 3 TDs while allowing 0 TDs in Week 2. The defense of the Cleveland Browns could have a field day at home on Sunday as they have the eighth-highest pressure rate (36.6%) and rank fourth in defensive passing success rate (33.8%).

San Francisco 49ers

FanDuel Salary: $4,400

Matchup: at LA

The Rams have an endless list of injuries on offense with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp notably out for multiple weeks. While Matthew Stafford ($7,100) can make things happen at times, LA's offensive line is also banged up ahead of a clash with Nick Bosa and Leonard Floyd.

Others to Consider

Green Bay Packers ($4,000 at TEN) - Will Levis ($6,800) has mightily struggled in the first two weeks, throwing three INTs and fumbling the ball twice. Both the New York Jets and Chicago Bears have scored 11-plus FD points versus Levis and the Titans, making the Packers a viable defense to use in Week 3.

Los Angeles Chargers ($3,900 at PIT) - It could be an ugly, low-scoring affair between the Chargers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. With the Chargers deploying a run-centric offense, the defense has posted 11-plus FD points in back-to-back games while totaling six sacks and four turnovers forced.

Gear up for NFL season! Customers who bet $5 will get a free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube & YouTube TV! This promo expires September 22nd. See here for full terms and conditions.

Be sure to check out all of the Week _+ daily fantasy football contests on FanDuel, including the _+!

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.