FanDuel NFL DFS Picks: Week 16 Saturday Slate

We're at the point in the NFL season when the league sneaks in some Saturday slates, and in Week 16, we get a two-game offering that features four AFC playoff contenders.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Week 16 Saturday FanDuel slate.

NFL DFS Picks for Week 16 Saturday Slate

Slate Overview

Here is a snapshot of each team's outlook, including opponent, implied team total, over/under, and spread based on the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Opponent Implied Total Spread Over/Under Baltimore Ravens PIT 25.50 -6.5 44.5 Kansas City Chiefs HOU 22.50 -3.5 41.5 Pittsburgh Steelers @BAL 19.00 6.5 44.5 Houston Texans @KC 19.00 3.5 41.5

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $8,800

Matchup: vs. PIT

Lamar Jackson has the highest salary among quarterbacks, but he's also leaps and bounds ahead of the other three starters in our NFL DFS projections. In fact, he's the lone player across all positions projected for 20+ FanDuel points, and no other else's score reaches even 17. Averaging a whopping 26.4 points per game this season, it's probably best to build around Jackson in most lineups and worry about differentiating at other positions.

Russell Wilson, Steelers

FanDuel Salary: $7,400

Matchup: at BAL

For all of Lamar's greatness, the Ravens have struggled against their division rival in recent years, and Jackson scored just 15.88 FanDuel points versus Pittsburgh in Week 11, his worst fantasy performance of 2024. The Steelers have allowed the fourth-fewest FanDuel points per game to QBs this year, too. The problem is that there are no obvious alternative at QB, as Russell Wilson will be missing top wideout George Pickens (hamstring) again, and the other matchup has the makings of a low-scoring slog, particularly with Patrick Mahomes ($7,600) playing through a high ankle sprain. But if we're taking a chance on someone, Russ arguably has the best shot at posting a worthwhile score against a Ravens pass-funnel D that's 25th in adjusted pass defense and has given up the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to QBs.

Running Backs

Derrick Henry, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $9,000

Matchup: vs. PIT

It's a little tricky to roster both Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry together, but it's not impossible. The Ravens have the highest implied team total by a sizable margin, and we've seen both Jackson and Henry post big fantasy numbers in the same game this season. However, the Steelers are fourth in adjusted rush defense and limited Henry to 10.5 FanDuel points in the first meeting. Still, game script should favor Henry as a home favorite, and it's telling that Henry is -180 to score a touchdown despite being held out of the end zone in three straight games.

Joe Mixon, Texans

FanDuel Salary: $8,600

Matchup: at KC

Despite being limited in practice all week, there's no injury designation for Joe Mixon, which is great because he's projected for the most points at running back, even exceeding Henry. Since returning from injury in Week 6, he's averaged 19.8 carries, 4.2 targets, and 106.6 scrimmage yards per game. While that volume should give him a high floor, this is a rough matchup versus Kansas City, as the Chiefs are sixth in adjusted rush defense and have allowed the fewest FanDuel points per game to RBs.

Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs

FanDuel Salary: $6,000

Matchup: vs. HOU

Isiah Pacheco and Pittsburgh running backs Najee Harris ($6,600) and Jaylen Warren ($5,300) all project fairly well at their respective salaries but are up against tough rushing defenses. The Ravens are third in adjusted rush D while the Texans are seventh. But if I'm selecting someone in this range, I'm more inclined to take a chance on Pacheco, who has the highest projection of the trio. While Pacheco's role hasn't been exciting in a committee backfield since his return, he's led Kansas City's backfield in first-half snap rate the past two weeks (57.9% in Week 15), suggesting the Chiefs are still giving him the first crack at establishing the run game. With Mahomes ailing, it's possible K.C. leans in more on their rushing attack, as well. Pacheco's rushing plus receiving yards prop is set at a solid 64.5 yards and is higher than Harris' line (58.5).

Wide Receivers

Nico Collins, Texans

FanDuel Salary: $9,000

Matchup: at KC

On a slate where we probably want to be allocating most of our resources to Baltimore's offense, it might be difficult to find room for Nico Collins, but his usage remains excellent if you can make it work. Over the last three games, Collins has reestablished himself as Houston's top wideout, leading the team in target share (29.2%), air yards share (33.9%), red zone target share (37.5%), and yards per route run (2.68). Unsurprisingly, he has the top projection at wide receiver. With Nico fully back, Tank Dell ($6,000) is down to a 12.4% target share across the past three games. Dell does have a 21.7 aDOT in that sample, so there is the possibility of getting chunk plays on that low volume.

Zay Flowers, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $7,200

Matchup: vs. PIT

Zay Flowers tends to have up-and-down results in an offense that's 28th in pass rate over expectation, but he's still the only Ravens pass catcher who sees pretty consistent usage. Over 14 games, Flowers has logged a 26.0% target share, 30.3% air yards share, and 82.5% route rate. Outside of Collins, he's the only other wideout projected for double-digit FanDuel points. Rashod Bateman ($6,300) is questionable with a mid-week foot injury, but if he's able to play, he profiles as a boom-or-bust option with a 15.5% target share, 26.5% air yards share, and 74.8% route rate.

Xavier Worthy, Chiefs

FanDuel Salary: $6,400

Matchup: vs. HOU

Rostering players in this Kansas City passing attack has been frustrating with the ball being spread around so much. However, Xavier Worthy has seen snap rate bumped up to 82.1% over the last two games, and he led the team with 11 targets last week (28.9% share), so it's possible the Chiefs are trying establish him up as their top option. It also doesn't hurt that Worthy typically gets at least one designed run a game. DeAndre Hopkins ($6,500) has seen just a 53.9% route rate over the past five games but has a decent 18.4% target share while averaging a team-high 3.2 downfield targets (10+ air yards) per game. Although Marquise Brown ($5,600) is expected to be active, making him a potential dart throw, chances are he just further complicates this already murky offense.

Calvin Austin III, Steelers

FanDuel Salary: $5,500

Matchup: at BAL

Calvin Austin III profiles as a top value play with George Pickens out. In Week 15, Austin led the Steelers in routes (88.5%) while catching 5-of-5 targets for team-high 65 yards. He projects for 5.6 targets, putting him in the same range as players with salaries in the $6,000s. Van Jefferson ($4,700) was second in route rate last week (76.9%) but has seen three total targets over the two games sans Pickens.

Tight Ends

Mark Andrews, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $6,000

Matchup: vs. PIT

As you might expect, Travis Kelce ($6,500) is the top tight end in our model, and he's the least likely option to totally bust. It's worth noting that he has a solid if unspectacular 21.1% target share over the past five games, though. Therefore, don't rule out pivoting to Mark Andrews, who's been a significant weapon near the goal line for Baltimore. Dating back to Week 6, Andrews leads the team in red zone target share (32.4%) and end zone target share (26.1%), and over the last three games, those marks have ballooned to a 44.4% RZ share and 30.0% EZ share.

Pat Freiermuth, Steelers

FanDuel Salary: $5,500

Matchup: at BAL

Pat Freiermuth has seen a 20.0% target share and 36.4% red zone target share with Pickens out, scoring a touchdown in both games. He projects the best of the sub-$6,000 TE options ahead of Noah Gray ($5,400), Isaiah Likely ($5,200), and Dalton Schultz ($5,100). It's worth noting Schultz did see season-high 87.1% route rate last week with Cade Stover sidelined (Stover is still out), and K.C. has given up the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to tight ends.

Defenses

Kansas City Chiefs

FanDuel Salary: $4,000

Matchup: vs. HOU

Kansas City sits atop our D/ST projections and has the eighth-best adjusted total defense this season. They're a home favorite and should be able to take advantage of C.J. Stroud taking sacks at the NFL's sixth-highest clip (9.0%). On the other side, the Houston Texans D/ST ($4,800) is also worth consideration in case Mahomes doesn't play well through his injury and/or has a setback. The Texans have the league's second-highest pressure rate, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Baltimore Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $3,800

Matchup: vs. PIT

While the Ravens have had a below-average defense all year, they project as the best D/ST value, and on a two-game slate, it's possible none of the four options posts a big score. Further, Baltimore is the day's biggest favorite, so game script could favor the defense, and the Steelers' offense could struggle without their top wideout.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.