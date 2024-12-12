FanDuel NFL DFS Picks: Week 15

With the 2024 NFL season rolling along, it's time to turn our attention to the Week 15 NFL DFS main slate on FanDuel. As a reminder, FanDuel's DFS main slate now includes the Sunday night game and players are rewarded bonus points for achieving certain yardage thresholds.

While factoring the changes to NFL DFS on FanDuel, some players have an edge over others in the upcoming contests around the league.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Week 15 FanDuel main slate.

NFL DFS Picks for Week 15

Slate Overview

Here is a snapshot of each team's outlook, including opponent, implied team total, over/under, and spread based on the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Opponent Implied Total Spread Over/Under Baltimore Ravens @NYG 29.5 -16.5 42.5 Detroit Lions BUF 28.5 -2.5 54.5 Arizona Cardinals NE 26.5 -6.5 46.5 Buffalo Bills @DET 26 2.5 54.5 Cincinnati Bengals @TEN 25.5 -4.5 46.5 Washington Commanders @NO 25.5 -7.5 43.5 Kansas City Chiefs @CLE 24.5 -+5 44.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen, Bills

FanDuel Salary: $9,500

Matchup: at DET

In Week 14, Josh Allen proved why he's a cheat code at the QB position, becoming the first QB in NFL history to throw three TDs and rush for three TDs in the same game en route to scoring a whopping 54.9 FanDuel points (FDPs). After being involved in a high-scoring affair versus the Los Angeles Rams last week, Allen will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday in the game with the slate's highest total by a wide margin.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $9,000

Matchup: at NYG

As the Baltimore Ravens exit their bye week, Lamar Jackson leads all QBs on the main slate in FDPs per game (25.6) ahead of a matchup versus the New York Giants. Along with the Giants ranking 29th in deep yards per target allowed (12.1) and 28th in completion percentage over expected allowed (+0.02), their defense is surrendering the fifth-most rushing yards (334) and rushing yards over expected per attempt (1.46) to QBs, per NextGenStats.

Others to Consider

Joe Burrow ($8,600 at TEN) - With the Cincinnati Bengals sitting at first in pass rate over expected (+6.7%) by a decent margin and their defense inviting teams to score, Burrow has thrown for 300-plus yards and 3-plus TDs in four consecutive outings. Besides the Bengals possessing the fifth-highest implied total (25.5) on the main slate, stacking Burrow is extremely easy as targets are almost exclusively funneled to Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Chase Brown.

Kyler Murray ($7,800 vs. NE) - Even though Kyler can be a bit volatile, the Arizona Cardinals boast the third-highest implied total (26.5) on the slate, and Sunday's contest against the New England Patriots is expected to be played at the third-fastest pace. On top of that, the Patriots are logging the fifth-lowest pressure rate (30.3%) and seventh-worst defensive passing success rate (48.2%).

Bo Nix ($7,600 vs. IND) - Prior to the Denver Broncos going on their bye week in Week 14, Nix tallied 18-plus FDPs in six of his previous nine starts. The Indianapolis Colts have been a pass-funnel defense all season -- ranking 20th in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 10th in schedule-adjusted run defense -- while they are 30th in deep yards per target allowed (12.1) and 32nd in completion percentage over expected allowed (+0.05%).

Running Backs

Derrick Henry, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $9,200

Matchup: at NYG

Not only do the Ravens have the highest implied total (29.5) on the slate, but they are favored by nearly 17 points versus the Giants, which means this could be a Derrick Henry game. New York's defense is permitting the most rushing yards over expected per attempt (1.21) and sixth-most FDPs per game (22.8) to RBs, and they recently lost Dexter Lawrence for the rest of the season.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions

FanDuel Salary: $8,000

Matchup: vs. BUF

The Buffalo Bills seem to struggle more against receiving RBs, which makes me favor Jahmyr Gibbs over David Montgomery in Week 15. Buffalo's defense is coughing up the most receptions (74), most receiving yards (579), third-most receiving TDs (5), highest target rate (24.6%), and most yards per route run (1.50) to RBs while Gibbs has four-plus targets in back-to-back weeks.

Chuba Hubbard, Panthers

FanDuel Salary: $7,500

Matchup: vs. DAL

Amid the unfortunate news of Jonathon Brooks suffering a season-ending knee injury, Chuba Hubbard is likely back to having a workhorse role for the Carolina Panthers. Before Brooks made his season debut in Week 12, Hubbard was registering 23.1 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) per game, 94.2 scrimmage yards per game, and a 78.8% red-zone rushing share. He'll take on a Dallas Cowboys defense that is allowing the fourth-most FDPs per game to RBs (23.2).

Others to Consider

Brian Robinson ($7,300 at NO) - Considering that the New Orleans Saints are an extreme run-funnel defense (9th in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 30th in schedule-adjusted run defense) and the Washington Commandersare favored by more than a TD, I'm more inclined to play Robinson over Washington's passing attack. With Austin Ekeler on injured reserve, Robinson should handle most of the red-zone carries against a Saints defense that is permitting the fourth-most rushing TDs (14) and most yards per attempt (5.03) to RBs.

Rico Dowdle ($7,100 at CAR) - As I discussed in my NFL trends to know piece for Week 15, the Cowboys have finally made Dowdle their featured back as he's notched 110.5 scrimmage yards and 23.5 touches per game over his last three contests. Carolina's defense is giving up the most rushing TDs (15), third-most rushing yards per attempt (4.99), and most FDPs per game (26.7) to the RB position.

Zach Charbonnet ($6,700 vs. GB) - Charbonnet undoubtedly made the most of his increased workload sans Kenneth Walker III in Week 14, turning 29 touches into 193 scrimmage yards, 2 TDs, and 37.8 FDPs. If Walker is forced to miss another game for the Seattle Seahawks due to a calf injury, Charbonnet becomes one of the best value RB options for the second straight week.

Wide Receivers

Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals

FanDuel Salary: $9,400

Matchup: at TEN

I want all the exposure I can possibly get to Cincy's WRs as Chase and Higgins are combining for a 53.6% target share in games in which they are both active. Despite the Tennessee Titans not being a defense we typically target with WRs, Chase is producing a slate-best 21.8 FDPs per game with 41-plus FDPs in two of his last four outings while notching team-best marks in target share (31.7%), air yards share (42.7%), and yards per route run (3.06) during that four-game sample.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions

FanDuel Salary: $8,500

Matchup: vs. BUF

While Amon-Ra St. Brown has posted fewer than 10 FDPs in three straight contests, facing a zone-heavy Bills defense in a potential shootout could help him bounce back in Week 15. With Buffalo's defense deploying zone coverage at the fifth-highest rate (77.7%), it's worth noting that St. Brown leads Detroit's WRs in target rate (24.4%) and yards per route run (2.23) when facing zone coverage this season, via PFF.

Tee Higgins, Bengals

FanDuel Salary: $7,800

Matchup: at TEN

There's a bit of a squeaky-wheel narrative with Higgins this week as he disappointed with 3.3 FDPs in Week 14, which led him to immediately post on social media about his performance. In addition to that, Burrow made a bold statement that the Bengals are going to do whatever it takes to re-sign Higgins this offseason as the big-play wideout is recording a 26.1% target share, 35.8% air yards share, 41.2% end-zone target share, and 2.02 yards per route run in the eight games he's been healthy alongside Chase.

Others to Consider

Garrett Wilson ($7,400 at JAC) - While I'm not willing to use any Aaron Rodgers in Week 15, I will have some exposure to the WRs on the New York Jets. Davante Adams leads the Jets in target share (29.4%) since joining the team in Week 7, but Wilson leads in air yards share (40.0%) and yards per route run (1.89) during that span. The Jacksonville Jaguars are allowing the second-most yards per route run (1.80) and fifth-most FDPs per game (30.7) to WRs.

Ladd McConkey ($7,100 vs. TB) - It remains to be seen if McConkey suits up for the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday due to knee and shoulder injuries, but he draws a favorable matchup if he returns following a one-game absence. Aside from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ceding the 10th-most FDPs per game to WRs (28.5), they've given up the third-most receptions (179) to the position.

Adam Thielen ($6,100 vs. DAL) - Yes, Thielen is still being recommended in the year 2024 as he leads the Panthers in target share (23.4%), receptions per game (6.7), receiving yards per game (86), and yards per route run (2.80) in his three games back from injury. With the Cowboys allowing the 7th-highest catch rate over expected (+1.8%), 6th-most yards per route run (1.73), and 11th-most FDPs per game (28.3) to WRs, Thielen is poised for another notable performance in Week 15.

Amari Cooper ($5,900 at DET) - While I also like Khalil Shakir ($7,000) as a stacking option with Josh Allen, Cooper comes with a salary that is $1,100 lower than Shakir's. In last week's win over the Rams, Cooper led the Bills in target share (37.8%), air yards share (52.5%), and yards per route run (4.13) while the Lions surrender the highest target rate (23.7%) and third-most yards per route run (1.80) to the WR position.

Tight Ends

Trey McBride, Cardinals

FanDuel Salary: $7,500

Matchup: vs. NE

Across the last three weeks, Trey McBride is pacing the Cardinals in target share (35.7%), receptions per game (10.3), receiving yards per game (99.7), and yards per route run (2.51) -- notching 12-plus targets in each of those games. That sort of volume makes McBride an easy target at the TE position, especially with the Patriots sitting at 27th in schedule-adjusted pass defense.

David Njoku, Browns

FanDuel Salary: $6,500

Matchup: vs. KC

If David Njoku is able to play in Week 15 as he's dealing with a hamstring injury, he has a fantastic matchup against a Kansas City Chiefs defense that is giving up the third-most FDPs per game to the TE position (13.0). Njoku leads the Cleveland Browns in target share (22.9%), red-zone target share (37.5%), and end-zone target share (37.5%) in the six games with Jameis Winston starting, so we'll need to keep tabs on his status.

Others to Consider

Hunter Henry ($5,000 at ARI) - Once Henry begins finding the end zone more, his salary will increase, and his role suggests he's a candidate for positive regression in the scoring department. Ever since Drake Maye became the starting signal-caller for the Patriots back in Week 6, Henry is leading the team in target share (22.1%) and red-zone target share (29.4%) while posting the second-most yards per route run (1.82) during that span.

Stone Smartt ($4,500 vs. TB) - When Will Dissly exited last week's game with a shoulder injury, Smartt replaced him and tallied 3 receptions for 54 yards on 3 targets. Two of his targets were downfield (targets of 10-plus yards). Dissly is expected to miss multiple weeks for the Chargers, and the Bucs are giving up the sixth-highest target rate (21.2%), sixth-most yards per route run (1.37), and sixth-most FDPs per game (12.3) to TEs.

Defenses

Cincinnati Bengals

FanDuel Salary: $4,000

Matchup: at TEN

The defense of the Bengals is unquestionably more intriguing if Will Levis is starting as Levis is producing a dismal -0.24 expected points added per drop back and an 11.8% sack rate. Cincy's defense has been a major disappointment this season, but they have notched eight-plus FDPs in five of their last eight games.

Dallas Cowboys

FanDuel Salary: $3,700

Matchup: at CAR

With Micah Parsons back in action for the Cowboys, their defense has looked rejuvenated, scoring 17-plus FDPs in two of their last three games. Bryce Young has looked much better since taking back his starting job, but Carolina's offense isn't one we should fear playing defenses against.

Others to Consider

Carolina Panthers ($3,400 vs. DAL) - On the other side of the Cowboys-Panthers game, Carolina's defense is another viable value option with Cooper Rush starting under center for Dallas. The Panthers are actually favored at home over the Cowboys, so there's a chance for Carolina's defense to put together a solid outing in Week 15.

Jacksonville Jaguars ($3,300 vs. NYJ) - If there are indications that Jets stacks are going to be popular, using the Jags' defense could be solid leverage if you need to save salary. Despite Jacksonville's defense being a woeful unit for most of the season, they've tallied nine-plus FDPs in three of their last five contests.

