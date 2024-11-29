FanDuel NFL DFS Picks: Week 13

Due to no teams having a bye week, the Week 13 NFL DFS main slate on FanDuel still features 11 games despite the Thanksgiving and Black Friday games. Just as a reminder, FanDuel's DFS main slate now includes the Sunday night game, and players are rewarded bonus points for achieving certain yardage thresholds.

While factoring the changes to NFL DFS on FanDuel, some players have an edge over others in the upcoming contests around the league.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Week 13 FanDuel main slate.

NFL DFS Picks for Week 13

Slate Overview

Here is a snapshot of each team's outlook, including opponent, implied team total, over/under, and spread based on the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Opponent Implied Total Spread Over/Under Baltimore Ravens PHI 26.75 -3.0 50.5 Los Angeles Rams @NO 26.25 -3.0 49.5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @CAR 26 -5.5 46.5 Buffalo Bills SF 25.5 -6.5 44.5 Washington Commanders TEN 25 -5.5 44.5 Cincinnati Bengals PIT 24.5 -2.5 46.5 Los Angeles Chargers @ATL 24.5 -+2 47.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $8,700

Matchup: vs. PHI

Sunday's much anticipated showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles possesses the highest total in Week 13, and the Ravens boast the top implied total (26.75). Our NFL DFS projections have Lamar Jackson producing the most FanDuel points (FDPs) among QBs on the main slate (22.8) while I also give the slight edge to Jackson over Jalen Hurts with a $500 difference in salary.

Lamar Jackson - Passing + Rushing Yds Lamar Jackson Over @ Lamar Jackson Under Dec 1 9:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers

FanDuel Salary: $8,500

Matchup: at CAR

Even though Baker Mayfield tallied 18.7 FDPs in Week 12 versus the New York Giants, he achieved that score despite not throwing a TD, and he was six yards shy of hitting the 300-yard bonus. The Carolina Panthers are giving up the third-most FDPs per drop back (0.53) and sixth-most FDPs per game to QBs (20.0) while being dead last in pressure rate (26.1%), per NextGenStats.

Others to Consider

Justin Herbert ($7,900 at ATL) - Despite Herbert having a somewhat disappointing showing in a plus-matchup against the Ravens in Week 12, it's a positive sign to see him running more -- he's rushed for 29-plus yards in 4 of his last 5 games with 2 rushing TDs in that span -- after he dealt with an ankle injury earlier this season. Not only are the Atlanta Falcons posting the second-lowest pressure rate (26.3%), but they are permitting the seventh-most FDPs per game to QBs (19.7).

Matthew Stafford ($7,400 at NO) - While Stafford brings absolutely no rushing upside, the New Orleans Saints are one of two teams who have given up five 300-yard passers this year, and the Los Angeles Rams carry the second-highest implied total (26.25) on Sunday. Additionally, Stafford has tossed multiple TDs in four of his last five outings, and the Saints have the sixth-lowest pressure rate (30.0%).

Sam Darnold ($7,200 vs. ARI) - Darnold has scored 23-plus FDPs in back-to-back weeks despite facing tougher defenses, and he'll draw an Arizona Cardinals D in Week 13 that is 31st in defensive passing success rate (49.9%). Only Lamar is considered a better point-per-dollar play than Darnold this week, according to FanDuel Research's projections.

Running Backs

Joe Mixon, Texans

FanDuel Salary: $9,500

Matchup: at JAC

What's not to like about Joe Mixon this week as he is logging 28.1 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) per game, 112.4 scrimmage yards per game, and an 83.6% red-zone rushing share across the nine games he's played for the Houston Texans. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars are allowing the second-most FDPs per target (1.49) to RBs and second-most FDPs per game (26.1) to the position.

Alvin Kamara, Saints

FanDuel Salary: $8,300

Matchup: vs. LA

The Saints will need to feed Alvin Kamara if they want to make an improbable comeback in the NFC South race, and we just saw what Saquon Barkley did to this Rams defense. It's Kamara who is forecasted for the most FDPs (18.7) among RBs in Week 13 (per our projections), with LA surrendering the third-most rushing yards over expected per attempt to RBs (0.74).

James Cook, Bills

FanDuel Salary: $7,800

Matchup: vs. SF

This is shaping up to be a busy week for James Cook with the Buffalo Bills being touchdown favorites at home and the temp expected to be in the 20s and wind gusts potentially reaching 20-plus MPH against the San Francisco 49ers. On top of that, the 49ers are a run-funnel group with the 23rd-ranked schedule-adjusted run defense and 5th-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense while giving up the 9th-most FDPs per game to RBs (21.8).

Others to Consider

Aaron Jones ($7,700 vs. ARI) - After seeing Cam Akers cut into his workload in previous weeks, Jones recorded a 78.5% snap rate, 30 adjusted opportunities, 129 scrimmage yards, and a 90.0% red-zone rushing share in Week 12. At the same time, the Cardinals are 27th in schedule-adjusted run defense and 19th in schedule-adjusted pass defense while the Vikings hope to keep pace with the Detroit Lions in the NFC North.

Chase Brown ($7,300 vs. PIT) - Even in a less-than-ideal matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown is under-salaried given his role (he's produced 36 adjusted opportunities per game, 131.3 scrimmage yards per game, and an 86.7% red-zone rushing share over the last three games). With Zack Moss still sidelined and Khalil Herbert not being a threat to steal touches, Brown should be busy again in a cold weather outing on Sunday.

Bucky Irving ($7,200 at CAR) - Irving deservingly got a larger workload than Rachaad White and Sean Tucker in Week 12, and he made the most of it by notching a season-high 24.1 FDPs versus the Giants. Considering that the Panthers are dead last in defensive rushing success rate (46.0%) and ceding the most FDPs per game (27.0) to RBs, Irving should remain the featured back for the Bucs on Sunday.

Wide Receivers

Justin Jefferson, Vikings

FanDuel Salary: $8,900

Matchup: vs. ARI

Justin Jefferson has accumulated a combined total of only 22.1 FDPs across the last three weeks, so I love the idea of getting the best WR in the league at under $9,000 before he begins having notable performances again. Our projections have Jefferson earning the second-most FDPs (14.9) among WRs on the main slate, and he has the second-shortest odds to score a TD in the Cardinals-Vikings clash.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Justin Jefferson -110 View more odds in Sportsbook

A.J. Brown, Eagles

FanDuel Salary: $8,800

Matchup: at BAL

DeVonta Smith still isn't practicing for the Philadelphia Eagles, so there's a chance A.J. Brown is the clear No. 1 option for Hurts on Sunday. After sporting a 36.8% target share and 58.4% air yards share en route to 22.9 FDPs sans Smith in Week 12, Brown will face a Baltimore defense that is permitting the second-most receiving TDs (16) and most FDPs per game (34.7) to WRs.

Puka Nacua, Rams

FanDuel Salary: $8,700

Matchup: at NO

In the four games he's started and finished this season, Puka Nacua leads the Rams in target share (32.4%), air yards share (40.1%), downfield targets (targets of 10-plus yards) per game (5.3), and yards per route run (3.73), so I prefer him to Cooper Kupp. Along with the Saints allowing the most 300-yard passers in 2024, they are tied for the most 100-yard outings given up to WRs (four).

Others to Consider

Tee Higgins ($7,600 vs. PIT) - Before the Cincinnati Bengals had their bye week in Week 12, Higgins produced a season-high 28.3 FDPs against a stout Los Angeles Chargers defense. Even though Higgins has been hindered by various injuries this season, he's garnered double-digit targets in three of his six appearances, and he is poised for another productive outing on Sunday with Cincy leading the league in pass rate over expected (+5.9%).

Tank Dell ($6,400 at JAC) - While I also really like Nico Collins ($9,100) against the Jaguars, Jacksonville plays man coverage at the seventh-highest rate (38.1%) in the NFL, and Dell is registering a healthy 15.0 yards per reception and 2.33 yards per route run against man coverage this year, per PFF. In addition to that, the Jags are allowing the second-most yards per route run (1.86) and third-most FDPs per game (33.0) to WRs.

Ladd McConkey ($6,300 at ATL) - McConkey is the safest stacking option with Herbert as he's posted a team-high 21.3% target share and 2.49 yards per route run since the Chargers' bye week in Week 5. The Falcons are permitting the third-most receiving TDs (15) and fourth-most FDPs per game to WRs (30.9).

Alec Pierce ($5,600 at NE) - Currently, Josh Downs is considered a longshot to play in Week 13 due to a shoulder injury, so Pierce could be starting alongside Michael Pittman Jr. and Adonai Mitchell if he's able to play as he's dealing with a foot injury of his own. Pierce is a risky play, but I like taking a shot at him in tournaments with his 21.8-yard average depth of target and 3.3 downfield targets per game. The Pats are 24th in deep yards per target (11.1) and 26th in pressure rate (30.2%).

Tight Ends

Trey McBride, Cardinals

FanDuel Salary: $6,900

Matchup: at MIN

Trey McBride is essentially matchup-proof given his usage in Arizona's offense as he leads the team in target share (28.3%) and yards per route run (2.54). He scored a season-high 22.3 FDPs in Week 12. McBride has yet to score a receiving TD this season despite logging a 30.0% red-zone target share and 22.2% end-zone target share, so it's only a matter of time before he finds the end zone.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Trey McBride +210 View more odds in Sportsbook

Cade Otton, Buccaneers

FanDuel Salary: $6,200

Matchup: at CAR

It was a quiet outing for Cade Otton in Mike Evans' first game back in Week 12, but he's in a premier bounce-back spot in Week 13 against the Panthers. No teams surrenders more FDPs per game to TEs (15.4) than Carolina does, and they are giving up the most receiving TDs (9) and second-most yards per route run (1.78) to the position.

Others to Consider

Will Dissly ($5,200 at ATL) - Since LA's bye week in Week 5, Dissly has the second-highest target share (19.9%) and second-most yards per route run (2.00) on the Chargers among players who have been active in all seven games during that span. Besides Dissly also pacing the Bolts in red-zone target share (23.8%) in the same seven-game sample, the Falcons are permitting the 12th-most FDPs per game to TEs (10.3).

Hunter Henry ($5,100 vs. IND) - I'll continue to bang the table for Henry at his current salary as he's commanding a team-high 21.1% target share and 29.6% red-zone target share since Maye became the starting QB for the Pats. While Henry has just one TD this year, this could be the week he gets back in the end zone with the Colts allowing the seventh-most receiving TDs (6) and eighth-most FDPs per game (11.4) to the TE position.

Defenses

Buffalo Bills

FanDuel Salary: $4,800

Matchup: vs. SF

It appears that it's assumed that Brock Purdy will be limited or ruled out in Week 13 as the 49ers are uncharacteristically posting the lowest implied total (19.0) on the slate. Buffalo's defense has forced the fifth-most takeaways (21) while they've tallied 11-plus FDPs in four games this season.

Washington Commanders

FanDuel Salary: $4,700

Matchup: vs. TEN

Playing defenses who face Will Levis has been a fruitful strategy this season as the young signal-caller is logging a forgettable -0.25 expected points added per drop back and 13.6% sack rate. At the moment, our projections have Washington's defense as the only unit forecasted to record double-digit FDPs in Week 13.

Others to Consider

New York Jets ($3,700 vs. SEA) - New York's defense hasn't played up to expectations this year, but they're coming off a bye week and will face a Seattle Seahawks team that is third in pass rate over expected (+2.3%), which increases the odds of racking up sacks. Each of the last four defenses to take on the Seahawks has tallied seven-plus FDPs.

Cincinnati Bengals ($3,400 vs. PIT) - We're always seeking a salary-saving option at the D/ST spot, and I believe Cincy presents us with potential value at $3,400. Even though the Bengals' defense is notching only 3.6 FDPs per game, they are favored at home on Sunday, and Pittsburgh's offense looked iffy in Week 12 against the Browns.

