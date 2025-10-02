Best NASCAR Cup Series Bets and Predictions for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 in Charlotte

Shane Van Gisbergen is always tough to top on road courses, having won four straight this year.

But when you force most of his stiffest competition to race for points, things slant even more in his favor.

Christopher Bell, William Byron, and Chase Briscoe have all shown upside on road courses this year, but none of them are locked into the next round of the playoffs. Bell and Byron have a good edge over the cutline, but nothing is definitive yet.

Even without accounting for that, my model has Van Gisbergen winning 43.4% of the time. That's not high enough to bet him -- he's +100 in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR betting odds -- but it's enough to push me off the outright market entirely.

Which other bets do I like before practice and qualifying? Let's dig in and lay it all out.

NASCAR Predictions for the Charlotte ROVAL

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Top 10 Shane Van Gisbergen 43.44% 70.60% 79.58% 84.30% Christopher Bell 8.56% 32.58% 50.18% 74.00% William Byron 6.40% 24.00% 41.08% 68.26% A.J. Allmendinger 5.58% 19.98% 33.78% 60.52% Chase Briscoe 4.42% 18.94% 33.68% 60.96% Chase Elliott 3.44% 13.70% 24.86% 51.88% Ty Gibbs 2.92% 10.74% 19.64% 44.44% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Betting Picks for the Charlotte ROVAL

Of the three listed above, Briscoe's the one most likely to race for stage points. That hurts his finishing projection in a big way.

Still, it's a long race, and he has been good on road courses. I want him on my betslip despite the concerns.

Briscoe enters with top-fives in two straight road races (runner-up in Sonoma, fifth in Watkins Glen). He was also seventh in Mexico City earlier this year.

Briscoe showed talent on road courses with Stewart-Haas Racing but lacked consistency without top-end equipment. He's got that now, and he's turning it into good runs.

Even with SHR, he had a top-10 here in 2022, and he led at least 30% of the laps in all three Xfinity Series races he ran at the ROVAL. That's why I have faith Briscoe can come through even if he does rack up points early.

In theory, a Kyle Busch top-10 bet is the better play with his upside in doubt due to terrible form.

However, I want to lower my financial exposure to Busch. That means shooting for higher upside so I can benefit if Busch reaches his potential while reducing my risk should he continue taking a dump all over the track.

Busch hasn't had a top-10 in four straight, and his last top-5 was the weekend after July 4th. It led to a crew-chief change, effective this weekend, so this situation is nasty.

Still, that aforementioned July top-five was at the Chicago street course. He was also fifth in COTA after nearly winning that race. In 16 road-course races with Richard Childress Racing, Busch has 6 top-5s, a 37.5% rate.

I've got Busch well below that at 20.9%. His poor form matters. But his implied odds are just 11.8%. Thus, I think a "swing-for-the-fences" approach is the better play than placing a larger bet on Busch to finish top 10.

Ryan Preece's road-course form with RFK Racing has been top-notch, and he has had success at Charlotte in the past. With points-racing not a consideration, I like getting Preece on my card.

Preece has had a top-17 average running position in all five road-course races this year. Four of those have resulted in top-15 finishes, including a 7th-place run in Chicago.

We saw glimpses of this earlier in his career. Preece was fourth at the Charlotte ROVAL in the Xfinity Series in 2018, and he was 11th with SHR in 2023. That makes me more willing to believe in the form we've seen from him.

I've got Preece at 38.0% to finish top 10, up from 27.0% implied. He's not a bad option as a long-shot top-5 bet at +950, either.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which drivers stand out to you for Sunday's race? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NASCAR betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.