3 Best College Football Bets and Predictions for Week 6

Each week in college football, there are tons of games available to us.

While this can be a bit overwhelming, it also gives us plentiful spots we can target when searching for betting value. From the biggest games of the week all the way on down, we're never lacking for options.

Following a loaded Week 5 slate, Saturday features only two top-25 matchups. Week 6 still has some promising matchups, including a pair of intriguing battles in the Big 12.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, what are the best college football bets for this week?

College Football Week 6 Betting Picks

Kansas State at Baylor

The Baylor Bears feature an explosive offense, notching 35.3 points per game (21st) and 6.6 yards per play (18th), and they've surpassed 40 points in three of the last four. Week 6's opponent -- the Kansas State Wildcats -- has a defense that ranks 66th in expected points added (EPA) per dropback allowed and 95th in EPA per rushing attempt allowed (per Game On Paper).

While the Wildcats have vulnerable marks on defense, they are still allowing only 22.8 points per game (46th) and 4.8 yards per play (30th). Kansas State's offense has played at a slow pace, limiting the opposing offense's possessions and aiding their D. For example, KSU ranks 77th in seconds per play and totals the 4th-fewest plays per game.

Baylor Total Points Over Oct 4 4:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Kansas State ranks 54th in pass-play rate (50.0%), compared to 82nd in rush-play rate (50.0%), but the Wildcats totaled 44 rushing attempts to 26 passing attempts a week ago. Wide receivers Jayce Brown and Jerand Bradley were both out from injuries, but both pieces are trending in the right direction to play on Saturday.

If the two receivers are active, the Wildcats will likely get back to the air attack -- which should speed up their tempo. That plays right into Baylor's claws.

Baylor running back Bryson Washington is averaging 5.3 yards per rushing attempt and 98.4 rushing yards per game. Furthermore, Baylor totals 8.7 yards per passing attempt (23rd) and ranks 49th in EPA per passing attempt.

This offense is fully suited to keep up its scoring success -- especially if Kansas State's tempo increases with healthy receivers. Look for the Bears to expose the Wildcats' suspect defense, one that is allowing a 100.0% red zone scoring rate.

No. 9 Texas at Florida

After losing three consecutive games and back-to-back games by double-digits, the Florida Gators are only 6.5-point underdogs at home against the 3-1 Texas Longhorns. This is one of Week 6's most puzzling spreads. How can we navigate this number to the best value?

Saturday's total is only 42.5. With the potential for a low-scoring game, this one could be close. The Longhorns' efficiency has been underwhelming, ranking 117th in EPA per dropback and 61st in EPA per rushing attempt. Florida's defense has been solid, ranking 55th in EPA per dropback and 15th in EPA per carry.

I'm not sure Texas' offense can do enough to win big, but the defense is still providing plenty of confidence. That turns my attention to the Gators' team total of 17.5 points.

Florida Total Points Under Oct 4 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Florida has scored only 11.0 points per game (131st) paired with 4.3 yards per play (125th). Plenty of drives are being cut short by 2.0 giveaways per game (115th), and the Longhorns are stocked to take advantage with 1.8 takeaways per contest (25th). Texas is also allowing the 7th-lowest third down conversion rate while UF ranks 131st in third down success.

While struggles on offense are preventing the Longhorns from contending for a national title right now, the defense is still one of the nation's best -- ranking 14th in EPA per dropback and 3rd in EPA per rushing attempt. Florida's turnover woes and third-down struggles should lead to another dreadful point total.

No. 11 Texas Tech at Houston

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have pulled away with the shortest odds to win the Big 12 (+165). They're in store for a tough road test against the 4-0 Houston Cougars Saturday night. Which team will be handed its first loss of 2025?

Spread Houston Oct 4 11:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Houston has a few angles to keep this close, beginning with its defense giving up just 17.7 points per game (23rd) and 4.3 yards per play (15th). Texas Tech mostly runs the rock with a 58.1% rush-play rate (28th), but it ranks 105th in EPA per rushing attempt. This metric suggests most of the Red Raiders' points come from the air attack -- which ranks seventh in EPA per dropback.

Finding success in the passing game could be tough as the Cougars' D ranks second in EPA per dropback while ceding 5.6 yards per passing attempt (13th). Houston has a nose for the ball, too, forcing 1.3 takeaways per game (48th). Tech is totaling 1.7 giveaways per contest (101st), and while the Red Raiders force 2.7 takeaways per game (2nd), the Cougs average only 0.3 giveaways per contest (7th).

If Houston can limit the Red Raiders' passing attack while winning the turnover battle, a cover should be within reach.

Furthermore, the Cougars average 4.1 yards per carry (71st) and 8.3 yards per passing attempt (32nd). Texas Tech's pass D looks more vulnerable by ranking 37th in EPA per dropback, compared to leading college football for the fewest EPA per rushing attempt allowed.

With Houston in a home atmosphere at night, give me the Cougars to cover in a favorable matchup.

