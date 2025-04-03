FanDuel New Customer Promo: Win Up to $25 if 1+ Points Scored in Florida vs. Auburn

Are you new to FanDuel Sportsbook? New customers can win up to $25 when you bet 1+ Points Scored in the Florida vs. Auburn men's college basketball game on April 5th.

How to Participate in the FanDuel Promo

FanDuel doesn’t require promo codes, so for this offer, you won’t need one. Follow these steps to participate:

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook. If eligible, the 10,000% Super Boost token has already been added to your wallet. Add the eligible market to your betslip by pressing the Bet Now button. Apply the Super Boost Token to the wager in the betslip. Specify a cash wager amount up to $25.00. Submit your wager. It must be placed before the game tips off at 6:09 pm (ET) on April 5th.

Wagers on anything other than the eligible market: 1+ Points Scored in the Florida vs. Auburn men's college basketball game are ineligible for this promotion. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Can Claim FanDuel’s Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who, at the time of entry, are at least eighteen (18) years of age and physically present in the District of Columbia or are at least twenty one (21) years of age and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period and have received an invitation from sponsor.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). First online real money wager only. First deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.