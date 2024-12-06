FanDuel NCAAF Promo Offer: 25% Profit Boost for Big Ten or SEC Championship Games 12/7/24

Conference Championship week is here, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate the final week before bowl season, FanDuel has a special offer for all customers.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager on the Big Ten Championship game or the SEC Championship game happening on December 7th, 2024!

The SEC Championship kicks off at 4pm ET and features the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs taking on the No. 2 Texas Longhorns. Georgia is responsible for Texas' lone loss this season -- 30-15 back in October. But the Longhorns still boast the shortest odds to win the National Championship at +350, and they're a 2.5-point favorite on Saturday against Georgia.

Full Georgia-Texas odds are listed below.

Then, at 8pm ET, the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions take on the No. 1 Oregon Ducks in the Big Ten Championship. Oregon has yet to lose a game this season, while Penn State has just one loss to their name. The Duckers are favored by 3.5 points heading into the weekend.

Full Penn State-Oregon odds are listed below, while all College Football odds can be found at the NCAAF odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 25% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any wager for the Big Ten Championship game or the SEC Championship game taking place on December 7th, 2024.

Parlays are eligible if they consist of legs from only the Big 10 / SEC Championship Game(s).

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer to qualify for this promotion.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

