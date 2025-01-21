FanDuel NCAAB Promo Offer: Parlay Boost Builder for College Basketball 1/21/25

College basketball is rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has ways to get in on the action. With plenty of college basketball happening this week, FanDuel has a special promotion for all customers.

All customers can take part in FanDuel Sportsbook's Boost Builder to optimize your next college basketball parlay!

Opt-in, build a 3+ leg college basketball parlay, apply this Boost Builder, and get a 15% Profit Boost applied to your wager from January 20th through January 21st, 2024. For each additional leg, the Profit Boost will increase by 10%!

There are several college basketball games to consider using in your Boost Builder this week, including a top 15 SEC clash on Tuesday night. At 7pm ET, No. 14 Mississippi State will take on No. 6 Tennessee. Both sport 3-2 conference records coming into Tuesday's game, while Tennessee has yet to lose a home game.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the line is Tennessee -6.5 and the total is set at 139.5 total points.

Full Mississippi State-Tennessee odds can be found below, while all college basketball betting odds can be found at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to claim your Boost Builder Token. Build a 3+ leg parlay wager in your betslip of college basketball games. Manually toggle-on the Boost Builder Token.

If you place a 3-leg parlay wager using your Boost Builder Token, you will have a 15% Profit Boost applied to your wager. For every additional leg you add to your parlay, you will get an additional 10% added to the Profit Boost.

For example, if your parlay wager consists of 4 legs, you will have a 25% Profit Boost applied to your wager. There is a maximum Profit Boost of 105% that can be applied for a parlay consisting of 12 or more legs.

Each leg must consist of games taking place on 1/20-1/22/25 and have odds of -400 or longer (IE -300, +100 would qualify).

Please note that Same Game Parlay and Same Game Parlay+ wagers ARE NOT eligible for this promotion.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of the Boost Builder Token. Log in for more details. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 3:00 AM ET on January 23rd, 2024.

