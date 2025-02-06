FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: No Sweat Bet for NBA on TNT Thursday Games 2/6/25

The NBA season is in full swing, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate a pair of TNT Thursday games, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a No Sweat Token to use on either TNT NBA game taking place on Thursday, February 6th, 2025!

There are two TNT NBA games eligible for this promotion, starting with the Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics at 7:30pm ET. Boston ranks second in the Eastern Conference, whereas Dallas is eighth in the West. The Celtics defeated the Mavericks 122-107 the first time they faced off this season.

Tonight's line is Celtics -11.5 and the total is set at 230 points. Full Mavericks-Celtics odds can be found below.

Then, at 10pm ET, the Golden State Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Golden State is in 11th place in the West, 5.0 games back of the fifth-place Lakers. LA is 2-0 against the Warriors this season, winning by 2 and 10 points.

The line for this game is Lakers -7 and the total is set at 222 points.

Full Warriors-Lakers odds can be found below, while all NBA odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your No Sweat Token. Wager on either TNT NBA game happening February 6th, 2025. Eligible games include the Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers. Toggle on your No Sweat Token and place your bet. Get a refund in Bonus Bets if your bet loses!

There may be a bet type requirement and an odds requirement associated with this offer. Log-in for more details.

If your bet loses, you will get a refund in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund associated with use of the No-Sweat Token. Log in for more details.

If you lose, your refund will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement. Refund will be issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expires 7 days after receipt. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on February 7th, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Refund issued as a nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Max refund $5 unless otherwise specified. Restrictions apply, including token expiration.