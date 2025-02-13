FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: No Sweat Bet for Thunder vs. Timberwolves on TNT 2/13/25

The NBA season is in full swing, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate the final TNT Thursday games before All-Star Weekend, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a No Sweat Token to use on the Thunder vs. Timberwolves TNT NBA game taking place on Thursday, February 13th, 2025!

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:40pm ET on Thursday night. Ahead of the game, Oklahoma City sits atop the Western Conference with a 44-9 record. Minnesota is down to seventh at 30-25. This will be their second head-to-head meeting of the season after the Thunder defeated the Wolves 113-105 at the end of December.

Tonight's line is Thunder -8 and the total is set at 222 points.

Full Thunder-Timberwolves odds can be found below, while all NBA odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your No Sweat Token. Wager on the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA on TNT game happening February 13th, 2025. Toggle on your No Sweat Token and place your bet. Get a refund in Bonus Bets if your bet loses!

There may be a bet type requirement and an odds requirement associated with this offer. Log-in for more details.

If your bet loses, you will get a refund in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund associated with use of the No-Sweat Token. Log in for more details.

If you lose, your refund will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement. Refund will be issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expires 7 days after receipt. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on February 14th, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Refund issued as a nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Max refund $5 unless otherwise specified. Restrictions apply, including token expiration.