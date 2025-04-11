FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for NBA Games Today 4/11/25

The NBA is in the home stretch, but there's still plenty of time to get in on the action at FanDuel Sportsbook. With all 30 teams in action on Friday night, FanDuel has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on any NBA game(s) taking place on April 11th, 2025!

Friday features 15 NBA games to consider for this boost, including a Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets clash at 9:10pm ET. Just 1.0 game separates the seventh-place Grizzlies and fourth-place Nuggets in the Western Conference standings entering the final weekend of the regular season. They've split the season series thus far, though both games were played in Memphis

Tonight's Grizzlies-Nuggets odds can be found below, while all NBA odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost on any NBA game(s) taking place on April 11th, 2025.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer to qualify for this promotion. There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible Games on 4/11/25

Here are the NBA games being played on April 11th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Magic at Pacers -7.5 +250 -310 216.5 Hawks at 76ers +11 -550 +410 240 Bucks at Pistons -6.0 +200 -245 230.5 Hornets at Celtics -19.0 +1200 -2500 214.5 Cavaliers at Knicks -7.0 +215 -260 226.5 Wizards at Bulls -16.5 +870 -1500 237.5 Heat at Pelicans +14.5 -1000 +660 213.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on April 12th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.