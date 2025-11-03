FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: 25% Profit Boost for NBA Same Game Parlay Today 11/3/25

The NBA is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action! With plenty of NBA action scheduled for Monday, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay / Same Game Parlay Plus wager on any NBA games taking place on November 3rd, 2025.

There are nine NBA games eligible for today's promotion, headlined by a 10:10pm ET clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers. This is one of just two games today with a spread tighter than 5 points. The Lakers (5-2) enter with the third best record in the Western Conference, and they're undefeated on the road to this point. Portland (4-2) is right behind, tied for the fourth best record in the West.

This will be the second of three head-to-head meetings between the Lakers and Trail Blazers. Portland won the first meeting, 122-108 in LA -- though the Lakers were without Luka Doncic in that one.

Check out the current Lakers-Trail Blazers odds below:

That's just a taste of the NBA action happening on Monday night. The full menu of NBA odds eligible for this FanDuel NBA promotion are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Eligible NBA Games on 11/3/25

Here are the NBA games eligible for this FanDuel NBA promotion on November 3rd with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Bucks at Pacers +6 -230 +190 235 Timberwolves at Nets +9 -370 +295 227.5 Wizards at Knicks -12.5 +490 -670 234.5 Jazz at Celtics -10.5 +360 -460 232.5 Pistons at Grizzlies +4.5 -188 +158 236.5 Mavericks at Rockets -12.5 +500 -700 225.5 Kings at Nuggets -12.5 +450 -600 235.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

