FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Wednesday 5/7/25

NBA DFS Picks for Today's Playoff Games

Guards

Top Priorities

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,800) -- Even though the Oklahoma City Thunder fell short in Game 1 versus the Denver Nuggets, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander still contributed 65 FanDuel points (FDPs), giving him 60-plus FDPs in back-to-back contests. Considering that the Nuggets have the worst defensive rating (115.5) and the second-worst effective field goal percentage allowed (54.8%) among teams remaining in the postseason, SGA should be extremely busy in Game 2.

Jalen Brunson ($8,800) -- Jalen Brunson has been remarkable in these playoffs, supplying 43-plus FDPs in six of his seven outings so far. While the New York Knicks stole Game 1 and have the advantage in this series now, I'm expecting Brunson to remain aggressive against a Boston Celtics squad that has the third-worst free throw rate allowed (26.3%) among teams that are still playing in the postseason.

Value Plays

Jrue Holiday ($5,500) -- Following a three-game absence to conclude the first-round series against the Orlando Magic, Jrue Holiday returned in Game 1 versus the Knicks, finishing with 29.7 FDPs in 38 minutes. Even in a Game 1 where Boston missed 45 three-point shots, Holiday was the lone starter on the Celtics to shoot 50.0% or better from the floor.

Russell Westbrook ($5,200) -- You never know what you're going to get from Russell Westbrook -- in terms of positive or negative plays -- but we know he'll provide plenty of energy off the bench for the Nuggets, and he's tallied 33-plus FDPs in two of his last three contests. FanDuel Research's projections have Westbrook listed as the best point-per-dollar play (5.4x value) on the slate.

Wings

Top Priorities

Jaylen Brown ($7,500) -- With the Celtics trying to avoid going down 0-2 in the series at home, getting exposure to Jayson Tatum ($10,000) and Jaylen Brown seems ideal, but there is a massive salary difference between the two. Despite Tatum displaying more consistency in the playoffs up to this point, I'm expecting Brown to bounce back after going 7-for-20 from the field and 1-for-10 from beyond the arc in Game 1.

Josh Hart ($7,100) -- It can be difficult to predict which wing to play from the Knicks, but Josh Hart is undoubtedly the most consistent due to his ability to rack up FDPs in a variety of ways. Hart has recorded a double-double in three of his last four outings, and the versatile wing has achieved 36-plus FDPs in four of his last five contests in these playoffs.

Value Plays

Alex Caruso ($5,300) -- Stocks (steals plus blocks) are certainly a common occurrence for Alex Caruso, as the defensive-minded guard has posted three-plus stocks in four consecutive contests. Aside from Caruso generating 26-plus FDPs in four straight outings during OKC's current postseason run, Denver is coughing up the most steals allowed (8.5) among teams remaining in the playoffs.

Luguentz Dort ($4,600) -- Along with liking Caruso as a salary-saving option, Luguentz Dort stands out as a nice way to get exposure to the Thunder's starting lineup without having to shell out much salary. Besides the Nuggets being a team we can target for steals, Dort can be a factor from deep with Denver permitting the third-most made threes allowed per game (12.4) and third-highest three-point percentage allowed (36.1%) of the playoff teams that are still alive in the postseason race.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($11,700) -- I sound like a broken record every time I recommend Nikola Jokic in DFS, but no one possesses his floor/ceiling combo, and he proved exactly that in Game 1 versus the Thunder by exploding for 79.4 FDPs. If Denver wants to have any chance of improving to 2-0 in the series, they'll need Jokic to have another stellar performance on the road in Game 2.

Chet Holmgren ($7,400) -- Even with Chet Holmgren struggling at the free throw line late in the fourth quarter of Game 1, the young big man concluded the contest with 4 blocks and 35.2 FDPs in only 27 minutes. Blocking shots and knocking down threes is how Holmgren can accumulated FDPs and return value on Wednesday -- assuming he can remain out of foul trouble against Jokic.

Value Plays

Isaiah Hartenstein ($5,600) -- The Thunder have elected to run the double-big lineup with Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein during these playoffs, which has resulted in Hartenstein putting up 25-plus FDPs in three of his five postseason outings. Hartenstein is always a threat to register a double-double, and the Nuggets are allowing the most points in the paint per game (52.8) in these playoffs.

Al Horford ($5,400) -- Despite the fact that he'll be turning 39 years old in June, Al Horford remains a key cog in Boston's rotation, earning 32-plus minutes in each of his last five outings in the playoffs. We've yet to see a double-digit scoring performance from Horford this postseason, but it's only a matter of time before that happens, especially if Kristaps Porzingis is limited due to an illness that forced him to exit early in Game 1.

