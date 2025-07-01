Red Sox vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 1

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Cincinnati Reds.

Red Sox vs Reds Game Info

Boston Red Sox (42-44) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-41)

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Wednesday, July 2, 2025 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and FDSOH

Red Sox vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-130) | CIN: (+110)

BOS: (-130) | CIN: (+110) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+140) | CIN: +1.5 (-170)

BOS: -1.5 (+140) | CIN: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Red Sox vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Richard Fitts (Red Sox) - 0-3, 4.68 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 7-6, 4.31 ERA

The probable starters are Richard Fitts (0-3) for the Red Sox and Brady Singer (7-6) for the Reds. Fitts' team is 1-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Fitts' team has been upset in each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Reds have a 10-6-0 record against the spread in Singer's starts. The Reds are 7-3 in Singer's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (52.4%)

Red Sox vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -130 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Reds Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Reds. The Red Sox are +140 to cover, and the Reds are -170.

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Red Sox-Reds contest on July 2, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Red Sox vs Reds Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (50%) in those games.

Boston has a record of 11-15 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 40 of 86 chances this season.

The Red Sox have an against the spread mark of 44-42-0 in 86 games with a line this season.

The Reds have gone 24-23 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 51.1% of those games).

Cincinnati has a record of 9-16 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (36%).

The Reds have played in 81 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-42-3).

The Reds have a 42-39-0 record ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .410, fueled by 35 extra-base hits. He has a .253 batting average and an on-base percentage of .313.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 91st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 93rd in slugging.

Duran hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a triple, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Wilyer Abreu has 62 hits and an OBP of .323, both of which lead the Red Sox this season. He's batting .256 and slugging .496.

He ranks 82nd in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging in MLB.

Ceddanne Rafaela has collected 70 base hits, an OBP of .301 and a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

Rafaela enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Trevor Story is batting .237 with a .281 OBP and 46 RBI for Boston this season.

Story brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.503) and leads the Reds in hits (91). He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all qualified players, he is 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 21st in slugging.

TJ Friedl has a .370 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .283 while slugging .415.

He is currently 34th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Spencer Steer is batting .250 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 21 walks.

Gavin Lux is batting .267 with 15 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 33 walks.

Red Sox vs Reds Head to Head

6/30/2025: 13-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

13-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/23/2024: 7-4 BOS (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-4 BOS (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/22/2024: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/21/2024: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/1/2023: 8-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

8-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/31/2023: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/30/2023: 9-8 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-8 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/21/2022: 5-1 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-1 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/20/2022: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/1/2022: 7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

