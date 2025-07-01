Phillies vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 1

Odds updated as of 4:16 p.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the San Diego Padres.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Phillies vs Padres Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (50-35) vs. San Diego Padres (45-39)

Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Tuesday, July 1, 2025 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and SDPA

Phillies vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-162) | SD: (+136)

PHI: (-162) | SD: (+136) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+126) | SD: +1.5 (-152)

PHI: -1.5 (+126) | SD: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Phillies vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 6-2, 2.69 ERA vs Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 8-2, 3.36 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (6-2) to the mound, while Nick Pivetta (8-2) will answer the bell for the Padres. When Sanchez starts, his team is 10-6-0 against the spread this season. Sanchez's team is 11-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Pivetta starts, the Padres are 9-7-0 against the spread. The Padres have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Pivetta's starts this season, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

Phillies vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (52.2%)

Phillies vs Padres Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +136 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Padres are -152 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +126.

Phillies vs Padres Over/Under

Phillies versus Padres on July 1 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Padres Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 42, or 66.7%, of the 63 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 25 times in 32 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 31 of their 80 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies are 41-39-0 against the spread in their 80 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres are 17-22 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.6% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, San Diego has a 4-6 record (winning 40% of its games).

The Padres have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 34 times this season for a 34-46-3 record against the over/under.

The Padres are 44-39-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.384) and total hits (77) this season. He's batting .250 batting average while slugging .532.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 98th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.453) thanks to 30 extra-base hits. He's batting .295 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 15th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Nick Castellanos is batting .282 with a .451 slugging percentage and 45 RBI this year.

Castellanos heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Bryce Harper is batting .256 with a .370 OBP and 34 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has accumulated an on-base percentage of .354, a slugging percentage of .477, and has 94 hits, all club-bests for the Padres (while batting .293).

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 38th in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .258. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 76th, his on-base percentage is 52nd, and he is 66th in slugging.

Luis Arraez is batting .286 with 17 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 15 walks.

Gavin Sheets is batting .264 with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 23 walks.

Phillies vs Padres Head to Head

6/30/2025: 4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/19/2024: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/18/2024: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/17/2024: 9-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/28/2024: 8-6 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-6 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/27/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/26/2024: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/6/2023: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/5/2023: 8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/4/2023: 9-7 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!