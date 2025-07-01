Mets vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 1

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The New York Mets are among the MLB teams in action on Wednesday, versus the Milwaukee Brewers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Mets vs Brewers Game Info

New York Mets (48-37) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (47-37)

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Wednesday, July 2, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and FDSWI

Mets vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-134) | MIL: (+114)

NYM: (-134) | MIL: (+114) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+164) | MIL: +1.5 (-200)

NYM: -1.5 (+164) | MIL: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mets vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 8-4, 2.97 ERA vs Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 8-4, 2.90 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Clay Holmes (8-4, 2.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Freddy Peralta (8-4, 2.90 ERA). Holmes' team is 8-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Holmes' team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-3). The Brewers are 9-8-0 ATS in Peralta's 17 starts that had a set spread. The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Peralta's starts this season, and they went 1-5 in those games.

Mets vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (52.1%)

Mets vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is the underdog, +114 on the moneyline, while New York is a -134 favorite at home.

Mets vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mets. The Brewers are -200 to cover the spread, and the Mets are +164.

Mets vs Brewers Over/Under

Mets versus Brewers on July 2 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 38, or 66.7%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season New York has come away with a win 29 times in 44 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 34 of their 82 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mets are 41-41-0 against the spread in their 82 games that had a posted line this season.

The Brewers have won 42.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (17-23).

Milwaukee has a 7-13 record (winning only 35% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Brewers have played in 83 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-48-1).

The Brewers have covered 53% of their games this season, going 44-39-0 against the spread.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with an OBP of .394 this season while batting .258 with 68 walks and 61 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .507.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he is 74th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Soto has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with three home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 93 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .541. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .380.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 21st, his on-base percentage 15th, and his slugging percentage ninth.

Francisco Lindor has 86 hits this season and has a slash line of .258/.327/.447.

Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 77 hits, an OBP of .316 plus a slugging percentage of .454.

Nimmo enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double and two RBIs.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has a .442 slugging percentage, which paces the Brewers. He's batting .254 with an on-base percentage of .286.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 88th, his on-base percentage is 142nd, and he is 67th in slugging.

Christian Yelich has racked up 79 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .262 while slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualified players, he is 69th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Sal Frelick is batting .300 with nine doubles, three triples, five home runs and 24 walks.

Brice Turang has a .361 on-base percentage to lead his team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!