Tigers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 1

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are playing the Washington Nationals.

Tigers vs Nationals Game Info

Detroit Tigers (53-32) vs. Washington Nationals (35-49)

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Coverage: MASN2 and FDSDET

Tigers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-172) | WSH: (+144)

DET: (-172) | WSH: (+144) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-104) | WSH: +1.5 (-115)

DET: -1.5 (-104) | WSH: +1.5 (-115) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Holton (Tigers) - 3-3, 4.34 ERA vs Trevor Williams (Nationals) - 3-9, 5.65 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Tyler Holton (3-3) versus the Nationals and Trevor Williams (3-9). When Holton starts, his team is 1-3-0 against the spread this season. Holton's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Nationals have an 8-7-0 record against the spread in Williams' starts. The Nationals are 5-8 in Williams' 13 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (51.5%)

Tigers vs Nationals Moneyline

The Tigers vs Nationals moneyline has Detroit as a -172 favorite, while Washington is a +144 underdog at home.

Tigers vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-115 to cover), and Detroit is -104 to cover the runline.

Tigers vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for the Tigers versus Nationals game on July 2 has been set at 9, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Tigers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (66.7%) in those contests.

This year Detroit has won 16 of 23 games when listed as at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 38 of their 80 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 44-36-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 31 of the 63 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (49.2%).

Washington has a 13-13 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.

In the 80 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-38-1).

The Nationals have covered 53.8% of their games this season, going 43-37-0 ATS.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has 74 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .386. He has a .284 batting average and a slugging percentage of .437.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he is 32nd in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.

Torres will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .297 with two doubles, two home runs, seven walks and seven RBIs.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.539) and total hits (95) this season. He's batting .296 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Among qualified hitters, he is 14th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Greene enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two home runs and two RBIs.

Spencer Torkelson has collected 65 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .473 this season.

Torkelson enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Zach McKinstry has five home runs, 25 RBI and a batting average of .283 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has put up an on-base percentage of .386, a slugging percentage of .552, and has 89 hits, all club-highs for the Nationals (while batting .283).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage is seventh, and he is seventh in slugging.

Wood takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with eight walks and three RBIs.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .287 with 18 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He is currently 28th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Luis Garcia is batting .266 with 19 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .232 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 30 walks.

