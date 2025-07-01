Pirates vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 1

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates playing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Pirates vs Cardinals Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (36-50) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (47-39)

Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and FDSMW

Pirates vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-154) | STL: (+130)

PIT: (-154) | STL: (+130) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+140) | STL: +1.5 (-170)

PIT: -1.5 (+140) | STL: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Pirates vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 4-7, 2.12 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 5-4, 4.43 ERA

The Pirates will call on Paul Skenes (4-7) against the Cardinals and Andre Pallante (5-4). Skenes and his team are 7-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Skenes' team has a record of 5-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cardinals have gone 10-6-0 ATS in Pallante's 16 starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals have a 6-4 record in Pallante's 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Pirates vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (58.8%)

Pirates vs Cardinals Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +130 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Cardinals Spread

The Pirates are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Cardinals. The Pirates are +140 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -170.

Pirates vs Cardinals Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Pirates-Cardinals on July 1, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Pirates vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Pirates have won in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Pittsburgh has a record of 2-2 when favored by -154 or more this year.

The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in 32 of their 79 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread mark of 40-39-0 in 79 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have won 53.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (25-22).

St. Louis has a record of 5-10 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (33.3%).

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times this season for a 44-38-3 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have a 47-38-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.3% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has 58 hits, which ranks first among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .212 with 26 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .326 and a slugging percentage of .420.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 147th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 81st in slugging.

Cruz has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.401) thanks to 28 extra-base hits. He's batting .242 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He ranks 117th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging in the majors.

Reynolds enters this matchup looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .375 with six doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Andrew McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .344 this season while batting .267 with 31 walks and 28 runs scored.

McCutchen enters this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has two home runs, 29 RBI and a batting average of .246 this season.

Hayes has hit safely in nine games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .378 with three doubles, two walks and 10 RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has accumulated an on-base percentage of .366 and a slugging percentage of .424. Both lead the Cardinals. He's batting .295.

He is 15th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .247 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .306.

He is 104th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Willson Contreras is hitting .249 with 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 29 walks.

Masyn Winn is batting .263 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Pirates vs Cardinals Head to Head

5/7/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/6/2025: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/5/2025: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/9/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/8/2025: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/7/2025: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/19/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/18/2024: 10-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

10-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/17/2024: 3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/16/2024: 4-0 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

