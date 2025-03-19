FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Wednesday 3/19/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Luka Doncic ($12,000) -- Luka Doncic is probable to play against the Denver Nuggets, who are giving up the 11th-most FanDuel points (FDPs) to PGs (50.4) over their last 15 contests. The Nuggets are also 21st in three-point percentage allowed (36.4%), 30th in assist rate allowed (67.3%), and 22nd in steal rate allowed (8.8%).

Carlton Carrington ($5,100) -- The Washington Wizards have listed Jordan Poole as doubtful for Wednesday's bout versus the Utah Jazz, so Carlton Carrington should act as the primary PG for the Wizards. Not only are the Jazz permitting the most FDPs per game to PGs (55.1), they are 27th in assist rate allowed (66.4%) and 25th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.3%).

Isaiah Joe ($4,400) -- For the second time in the last couple of weeks, the Oklahoma City Thunder are sitting a few of their marquee starters, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. When the Thunder rested their starters on March 7 versus the Portland Trail Blazers, Isaiah Joe supplied 40.2 FDPs, and he could be in store for more minutes if Cason Wallace is ruled out.

Others to Consider

Donte DiVincenzo ($5,800) -- Even though Donte DiVincenzo doesn't start for the Minnesota Timberwolves, he's contributed 30-plus FDPs in four of his last six outings. DiVincenzo has a decent chance to accumulate stats in multiple categories against a New Orleans Pelicans team that is 25th in three-point percentage allowed (36.6%), 25th in assist rate allowed (66.0%), and 21st in steal rate allowed (8.7%).

Jared Butler ($5,700) -- With Gilgeous-Alexander not suiting up for the Thunder, Jared Butler should benefit for a shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers squad as he's started in five consecutive contests. Besides not having to worry about guarding SGA -- and potentially getting into foul trouble -- Butler has scored 32-plus FDPs in two of his last four starts.

Wings

Top Priorities

Austin Reaves ($8,800) -- Amid the ongoing absence of LeBron James, Austin Reaves has stepped up in recent contests, producing 48-plus FDPs in back-to-back games, including 74.1 FDPs against the Nuggets -- who the Los Angeles Lakers will face on Wednesday. Across their last 15 games, Denver is coughing up the 10th-most FDPs per game to SGs (43.8) and 2nd-most FDPs per game to SFs (50.6).

Desmond Bane ($8,800) -- Ja Morant has already been ruled out on Wednesday, which means that Desmond Bane should continue shouldering the majority of the offensive workload for the Memphis Grizzlies. Bane has notched 50-plus FDPs in back-to-back contests, and the Trail Blazers are 17th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (54.2%) and 29th in steal rate allowed (9.5%).

Aaron Wiggins ($5,600) -- Back on March 7, when Oklahoma City rested a few of their starters, Aaron Wiggins was one of the biggest beneficiaries, posting 44.5 FDPs. Along with likely getting an increase in minutes, Wiggins will square off against a 76ers squad that is 30th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (56.8%) and 27th in three-point percentage allowed (37.0%).

Others to Consider

Kyshawn George ($5,700) -- At the moment, Kyshawn George is questionable to play on Wednesday, but if he's active, he's in a fantastic spot versus a Jazz team that is 30th in steal rate allowed (9.8%). George has also tallied 33-plus FDPs in four of his last six games that he's started and finished, with three-plus stocks (steals plus blocks) in each of his last five appearances.

Alex Caruso ($4,800) -- Despite playing only 24 minutes on March 7 when OKC rested some of their starters, Alex Caruso still accrued four stocks en route to 30.7 FDPs. Caruso should have plenty of opportunities to rack up stocks versus a shorthanded Philly team that is giving more minutes to their younger players down the stretch.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Chet Holmgren ($8,100) -- Given the injuries that the 76ers are dealing with, they don't have anyone who can match the size of Chet Holmgren on Wednesday. On the season, Philadelphia is 29th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (66.6%), 30th in offensive rebound rate allowed (27.9%), and 22nd in block rate allowed (10.3%).

Kyle Filipowski ($6,600) -- The Jazz are slated to be without Walker Kessler and John Collins on Wednesday, paving the way for Kyle Filipowski to start in a favorable matchup versus the Wizards. Washington is sitting at 4th in pace, 30th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (66.7%), 27th in offensive rebound rate (27.4%), and 24th in block rate allowed (10.4%).

Alex Sarr ($6,600) -- On the other side of the Jazz-Wizards game, Alexandre Sarr has achieved 37-plus FDPs in four of his last five contests. Entering Wednesday's clash between two teams with little to nothing to play for, Utah is 27th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (65.4%) and 30th in block rate allowed (13.0%) while they also surrender the most FDPs per game to Cs (58.3).

Others to Consider

Myles Turner ($6,300) -- The Dallas Mavericks are another team that doesn't have many bodies available in their frontcourt, which puts Myles Turner in a solid spot. Currently, our projections have Turner listed as the best point-per-dollar play (5.8x value) among C-eligible players who possess a salary of $6,000 or higher.

Kenrich Williams ($3,900) -- Kenrich Williams has started in three of his last five appearances for the Thunder, registering 21-plus FDPs in two of those outings. Aside from liking Williams due to OKC having a thinner rotation on Wednesday, Dorian Finney-Smith($4,200) is also worth a look as a salary-saving option amid the absences of LeBron and Rui Hachimura.

