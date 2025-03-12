FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Wednesday 3/12/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,500) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is already an elite DFS play on any slate, but he'll shoulder even more of the offensive workload for the Oklahoma City Thunder with Jalen Williams being ruled out on Wednesday. SGA has supplied 65-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in two of his last four appearances, and the matchup versus the Boston Celtics is going to be a playoff-like environment.

Russell Westbrook ($6,300) -- With Aaron Gordon doubtful to play on Wednesday, Russell Westbrook should join the starting lineup for the Denver Nuggets. Westbrook has tallied 33-plus FDPs in two of his last three starts, and FanDuel Research's projections have the veteran guard listed as the second-best point-per-dollar play (6.2x value) on the slate.

Jamal Shead ($4,500) -- The Toronto Raptors are going to be without a couple of their primary starters, and Scottie Barnes is questionable to play, so there is plenty of value to be had from Toronto's depth pieces. Given the absence of Immanuel Quickley on Wednesday, Jamal Shead should start at PG against a Philadelphia 76ers squad that is 27th in assist rate allowed (66.4%).

Others to Consider

LaMelo Ball ($9,700) -- Playing LaMelo Ball is a bit risky in DFS due to the Charlotte Hornets' tendency to get blown out, but the matchup versus the Atlanta Hawks is tough to ignore. On the season, the Hawks are 2nd in pace, 27th in three-point percentage allowed (37.1%), 24th in steal rate allowed (8.9%), and 23rd in assist rate allowed (65.3%).

Jared Rhoden ($4,000) -- Amid an endless number of injuries, Jared Rhoden has logged 25-plus minutes for the Raptors in three consecutive contests, supplying 24-plus FDPs in one of those appearances. Aside from Ochai Agbaji being doubtful to suit up, RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, and Ja'Kobe Walter are all inactive for Toronto on Wednesday, paving the way for Rhoden to approach 30 minutes again versus Philly.

Wings

Top Priorities

Desmond Bane ($8,500) -- Desmond Bane finished with only 23.9 FDPs in his most recent outing, but he had notched 56-plus FDPs in his two previous contests before that with Jaren Jackson Jr. sidelined for the Memphis Grizzlies. With Bane being relied upon more to score and facilitate, it's worth noting that the Utah Jazz are 30th in adjusted defensive rating (118.2), 26th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.4%), and 28th in assist rate allowed (66.4%).

Josh Hart ($8,000) -- We all know Josh Hart can rack up stats in bunches across multiple categories, and his usage should increase amid the absence of Jalen Brunson. Hart has contributed 42-plus FDPs in two of his last three outings, and the Portland Trail Blazers are a perfect matchup for the do-it-all wing, ranking 29th in offensive rebound rate allowed (27.6%) and 29th in steal rate allowed (9.5%).

A.J. Lawson ($4,700) -- A.J. Lawson is yet another candidate from the Raptors who could see increased minutes due to the team's list of inactives, and he's coming off a performance where he exploded for 48.4 FDPs. The 76ers present Lawson with an opportunity to have another notable outing, as they are 30th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (56.9%) and 28th in three-point percentage allowed (37.1%).

Others to Consider

Mikal Bridges ($6,400) -- Mikal Bridges has put together plenty of up-and-down performances in the scoring department recently, but the Trail Blazers are coughing up the seventh-most FDPs per game to SGs (43.0). Additionally, Portland is 21st in effective field-goal percentage allowed (54.5%) and 20th in three-point percentage allowed (36.3%).

Luguentz Dort ($4,500) -- Staying out of foul trouble will determine whether or not Luguentz Dort can return value on Wednesday versus the Celtics, as he'll likely be tasked with guarding Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum plenty. Until Jalen Williams returns, Dort -- who isn't known for his scoring prowess -- will be needed a bit more offensively, and he notably accrued 49.4 FDPs in OKC's most recent game.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($13,000) -- I sound like a broken record every time I mention Nikola Jokic in my DFS picks piece, but the three-time MVP always carries the highest floor/ceiling combo on any slate he's active. Despite boasting a $13,000 salary, Jokic has registered 73-plus FDPs in two of his last three contests, and the Minnesota Timberwolves are 23rd in steal rate allowed (8.7%).

Julius Randle ($7,300) -- On the flip side of the Nuggets-Timberwolves matchup, Julius Randle has looked healthier in recent appearances, tallying 40-plus FDPs in two of his last three outings. Along with Denver permitting the 3rd-most FDPs per game to PFs (51.3) across their last 15 contests, they are 26th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (65.2%), 19th in three-point percentage allowed (36.3%), and 30th in assist rate allowed (67.3%).

Zach Edey ($5,600) -- Zach Edey is questionable to play for the Grizzlies on Wednesday, but if he's active, he'll face a Jazz team that is ceding the third-most FDPs per game to Cs (58.8). If Edey is ruled out for Memphis, then Brandon Clarke, Gregory Jackson, and/or Jay Huff become viable salary-saving options, depending on who is available.

Others to Consider

John Collins ($7,400) -- John Collins has been active in just two of the last seven games for the Jazz, but he's produced 44-plus FDPs in both of those contests. In the scenario where Collins is ruled out due to rest or injury management, then Walker Kessler and Kyle Filipowski should see boosts in a meeting with the Grizzlies that has the highest total on the slate.

Kessler Edwards ($4,800) -- There's a chance PJ Washington makes his return to the Dallas Mavericks' lineup on Wednesday, which would be massive for a team that is operating with a thin rotation right now. If Washington is ruled out or is on a minutes restriction, Kessler Edwards is worth consideration, as he's achieved 29-plus FDPs in two of his last three outings, and the San Antonio Spurs are giving up the ninth-most FDPs per game to PFs (48.4) over their last 15 games.

