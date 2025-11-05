FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Wednesday 11/5/25

If you're looking for a fun way to get in on the NBA season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today's Games

Guards

Top Priorities

Luka Doncic ($12,400) -- Regardless of the matchup, Luka Doncic is going to be viable on any slate given his league-high 38.9% usage rate, which has led to him scoring 67.9 FanDuel points (FDPs) per game in his first four starts this season. Even with the San Antonio Spurs being an above-average defensive team, they are 29th in assist rate allowed (69.0%) and 26th in three-point percentage allowed (39.3%).

Brandin Podziemski ($5,400) -- The Golden State Warriors have already ruled out Stephen Curry, and Jimmy Butler is questionable to play on Wednesday. Brandin Podziemski is expected to see increased usage against the Sacramento Kings. Podziemski has tallied 26-plus FDPs in four of his last five starts, and the Kings are 24th in adjusted defensive rating (116.4).

Marcus Smart ($4,700) -- The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-0 with Marcus Smart in their starting lineup, and he's posted 24-plus FDPs in each of his first three starts. Even if Austin Reaves suits up on Wednesday, Smart has grabbed multiple steals in three straight contests, and he's played 30-plus minutes in two of his last three.

Others to Consider

Cade Cunningham ($10,300) -- Although I also like Tyrese Maxey ($9,900) in this salary range, Cade Cunningham has impressed with 51-plus FDPs in three consecutive outings, and he'll face a Utah Jazz squad that is 28th in adjusted defensive rating (118.2).

D'Angelo Russell ($5,600) -- With rookie Cooper Flagg still figuring things out at the pro level, the Dallas Mavericks have leaned on D'Angelo Russell a bit more, leading to him producing 30-plus FDPs in back-to-back games with the 21st-highest usage rate (28.4%) in the league.

Wings

Top Priorities

Jonathan Kuminga ($6,300) -- If Jimmy Butler is inactive on Wednesday, Jonathan Kuminga would need to be Golden State's primary scorer, especially with Curry also sidelined. There's a chance for Kuminga to have a notable performance against a Sacramento team that is 26th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (57.0%).

Kelly Oubre ($5,900) -- All three of the Philadelphia 76ers' wings are viable if Joel Embiid expectedly rests on the second leg of a back-to-back, but Kelly Oubre has the lowest salary of the bunch, and he has a bit more upside in the stocks (steals plus blocks) department. Oubre has contributed 35-plus FDPs in four of his last five starts, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are 27th in steal rate allowed (9.8%).

Jaime Jaquez ($5,300) -- Despite coming off the bench for the Miami Heat, Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 32.3 FDPs per game. Wednesday's matchup between the Heat and Denver Nuggets has the highest total on the slate -- likely due to Miami playing at the fastest pace in the league across their first seven games.

Others to Consider

Ausar Thompson ($6,900) -- Ausar Thompson's potential is through the roof if he can improve as a shooter, but until then, it's best to target him in DFS when he's in matchups where he can rack up FDPs via stocks. The Jazz are 20th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (66.7%), 28th in steal rate allowed (10.3%), and 25th in block rate allowed (11.2%), so this could be a ceiling performance for Thompson.

Josh Minott ($4,900) -- Josh Minott has slowed down since scoring 33-plus FDPs in his first two starts for the Boston Celtics, but the Washington Wizards are 29th in steal rate allowed (10.6%) and 28th in block rate allowed (12.0%).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,300) -- Don't know if you can go wrong with either Nikola Jokic or Victor Wembanyama on any slate, but Jokic gets the slight nod for me due to the Heat-Nuggets showdown carrying the night's highest total. Jokic is coming off an outing where he supplied a season-high 80.4 FDPs, and Miami being a massive pace-up spot could lead to more possessions for Jokic and Denver.

Pascal Siakam ($9,600) -- Amid all of the injuries the Indiana Pacers are dealing with, Pascal Siakam has been steady with 47.8 FDPs per game. The Brooklyn Nets are 30th in adjusted defensive rating (120.0), 30th in effective field goal percentage allowed (61.5%), and 22nd in steal rate allowed (9.1%), so Siakam is in a premier spot on Wednesday.

Isaiah Stewart ($5,000) -- With Tobias Harris inactive for the Detroit Pistons, Isaiah Stewart has joined the starting lineup, resulting in Stewart scoring a season-best 59.8 FDPs in his most recent contest. Stewart is knocking down a career-high 40.9% of his threes so far, and he's recording 2.3 blocks per game, which can certainly come in handy against a meh Jazz team.

Others to Consider

Julius Randle ($8,800) -- While Anthony Edwards could return on Wednesday, Julius Randle has been cooking with 45.6 FDPs per game, and he'll face his former team at Madison Square Garden.

Jarace Walker ($5,600) -- The best thing the Pacers can do right now is give some of their younger players minutes, and Jarace Walker has looked more comfortable in his third season, averaging 27.0 FDPs per game in his first seven appearances this year.

