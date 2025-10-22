FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Wednesday 10/22/25

If you're looking for a fun way to get in on the NBA season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published.

NBA DFS Picks for Today's Games

Guards

Top Priorities

Ja Morant ($8,300) -- On the season's first big slate, Ja Morant projects as a standout play at guard. The loss of Desmond Bane should put even more of the Memphis Grizzlies' offensive load on Morant's shoulders, and the Grizz have a sweet matchup against the Pelicans, a team that was next to last in defensive rating a campaign ago. This matchup has a high total (236.5) and tight spread (4.5), so it could wind up being perfect for DFS.

Immanuel Quickley ($6,300) -- We got to see Immanuel Quickley for only 33 games last year, but he was putting up promising numbers in that brief time -- posting career-best clips in usage rate (25.1%) and points per 36 minutes (22.1). The Toronto Raptors are at the Atlanta Hawks in one of the DFS games of the night (236.5-point total and 5.5-point spread). Both sides were in the top nine in pace last year.

Others to Consider

Cam Thomas ($7,000) -- My favorite nights to roster Cameron Thomas are bigger slates where he's not chalk and is facing a bad defense. All those boxes are checked as the Brooklyn Nets square off with a Charlotte Hornets squad that finished 24th in defensive rating in 2024-25.

Kevin Porter ($5,600) -- Kevin Porter Jr. ended last year as a key piece for the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 35.0 minutes per night across their last three postseason games, and there's a chance he begins this season with a pretty large role. That's not reflected in his salary, and the Bucks have a super friendly matchup with the Washington Wizards.

Wings

Top Priorities

Jalen Johnson ($8,200) -- As we touched on, the Hawks-Raptors game sets up well for fantasy, and that boosts Jalen Johnson's already considerable upside. Johnson averaged 43.1 FanDuel points per game a season ago and was putting up career-high marks in nearly every category -- including points (18.9), boards (10.0) and assists (5.0) per game -- prior to an injury cutting short his breakout season. He's one of my favorite plays tonight.

Quentin Grimes ($4,500) -- The forward spots are a great place to look for value tonight, and Quentin Grimes tops the list. One of the slate's best point-per-dollar plays, Grimes should start and be busy with Paul George sidelined. Grimes showcased his ceiling late last year for a tanking Philadelphia 76ers team. While we can't expect a massive output with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, Grimes can do more than enough to be a smash play at this salary.

Others to Consider

Ausar Thompson ($5,400) -- Is this going to be Ausar Thompson's breakout season? Thompson's minutes and usage can be frustrating, but if they push him close to 30 minutes per night this year, he can be a DFS monster. He averaged 2.4 stocks (steals plus blocks) last year in just 22.5 minutes per game. The matchup today is a great one as he'll see the Chicago Bulls.

Grayson Allen ($4,300) -- Outside of Devin Booker, the Suns' usage is up in the air, and Jalen Green -- likely to be their No. 2 option -- is out tonight. That makes Grayson Allen a quality value play as a likely starter for a short-handed Phoenix team.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Evan Mobley ($7,900) -- Although the high-salary C options don't get me too excited, there's a path to a big game for Evan Mobley. Mobley always brings elite stocks upside to the table, and he's up against a New York Knicks team that is without Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson -- opening the door for Mobley to go nuts in the rebounding department.

Kel'el Ware ($4,800) -- As long as he starts, Kel'el Ware will be a core play for me tonight. Ware put up some gaudy preseason numbers -- averages of 17.8 points and 11.5 rebounds -- and might be headed for a big season. He averaged 9.3 points. 7.4 boards and 1.7 stocks in 22.2 minutes per game. If he starts seeing 30 or so minutes consistently, Ware won't be salaried this low for long. A date at the Orlando Magic is a tough one, but hopefully that scares some people away.

Others to Consider

Victor Wembanyama ($11,800) -- Victor Wembanyama needs to be on our radar whenever he's on the slate. Projections around the industry don't love him in a date with the Dallas Mavericks, but Wemby can pop for a huge DFS night in any matchup.

Myles Turner ($6,300) -- Myles Turner couldn't ask for a softer matchup for his Bucks' debut as the Wiz were 28th in defensive rating last year while permitting the second-most FanDuel points per game to centers (59.3).

FanDuel is letting you choose your NBA reward today! Log into your FanDuel account to choose between a Bet Back Token, No Sweat Token, or 50% Profit Boost Token! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.