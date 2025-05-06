FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Tuesday 5/6/25

If you're looking for a fun way to get in on the NBA playoffs, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA DFS Picks for Today's Playoff Games

Guards

Top Priorities

Stephen Curry ($8,800)

As a 210.5-point total in Game 1 would suggest, the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves' half of these slates is going to be uglier, but Stephen Curry has upside to score on literally anyone on the planet if his shot is falling. Curry's Game 6 struggles bled into Game 7, rendering a combined 17-for-39 (43.6%) shooting on a team-best 25.9% usage rate in these contests. Could a "Stephsplosion" be what snatches the Dubs tonight's battle?

Darius Garland ($7,000)

Frankly, it's hard to get a full view of this slate when two key Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland (toe) and Evan Mobley (ankle), are truly questionable. I thought Garland would be back in the fold Sunday, and especially down 1-0, it's clear the Cavs need him. Sitting out the last three games, the point guard's salary has plummeted for a guy who topped 35 FanDuel points (FDP) in both games last series and averaged 44.0 FDP per 36 minutes this season. We'll need clarity on a minutes limit to go here, though.

Value Plays

Andrew Nembhard ($5,700)

Andrew Nembhard's salary didn't budge despite a third straight contest over 28 FDP and averaging 33.0 minutes per game in the playoffs. There's definitely a concern for upside as the Indiana Pacers' fourth option -- at best. However, the point guard's role and consistent production makes him a slightly better fit in cash games than Brandin Podziemski ($5,900). Podz's inconsistent shot could be a better dart in tournaments.

Donte DiVincenzo ($5,300)

A slower-paced series for the Wolves could mean more Mike Conley than Donte DiVincenzo against the Warriors, yet this is a timeshare that's fully moving in the latter's direction. DiVincenzo topped 29 minutes in each of Minnesota's last three games of the Los Angeles Lakers series despite 10-for-37 (27.0%) shooting. We might have reached the part of Conley's career where he's no longer the "defensive upside" half of this tandem.

Wings

Top Priorities

Jimmy Butler ($8,900)

There are just two -- two -- small forward options above $6,000. They're both in the lower game total, too. I've got concerns about a near-five-digit salary for Anthony Edwards with that the case, but it is terrifying to fade Ant in the playoffs. Getting Jimmy Butler at a lower salary isn't a bad consolation prize when Curry will likely face plenty of Jaden McDaniels on the perimeter. It'll be interesting to see how Butler attacks his matchups with Minnesota's bigs.

Jaden McDaniels ($5,900)

Speaking of McDaniels, he's actually evolved into quite the useful player in this realm, too. The wing helped steal Game 3 from L.A. with 30 points, and he contributed 11 boards in Game 4. That all culminated in 32.5 FDP per 36 minutes in the series, which is an important distinction after extreme foul trouble in Game 5. He's got the most stable role of your sub-$6,000 wings, but there are alternatives.

Value Plays

Max Strus ($5,100)

Cleveland's injury news goes beyond its stars to De'Andre Hunter (finger), too. We likely won't know about all three until minutes before tip. Hunter's ailment led to 31 minutes for Max Strus in Game 1, and at 33.3 FDP per 36 minutes in the postseason, Strus can smash this salary with that the case. I don't have to tell Miami Heat fans.

Buddy Hield ($4,900)

Don't say I didn't warn you off Buddy Hield, who sticks out like a sore thumb after 33 points, 9 triples, and 50.1 FDP in a pivotal Game 7 win in Houston. The danger of chasing that is now switching matchups from a Houston Rockets team that didn't punish his on-ball defense to a Minnesota team with Edwards, DiVincenzo, and Julius Randle. I'm guessing he'll be popular for an encore, but if Buddy ends up on Steve Kerr's bad side tonight, it shouldn't be a surprise.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Pascal Siakam ($7,300)

Alternating between Kristaps Porzingis and Pascal Siakam finding new ways to disappoint daily in this salary range has been fun, but I've got to go back to the well with "Spicy P". Siakam's Sunday effort was held back by 40.0% shooting despite his 52.9 FG% in the playoffs overall, and this is still a sensational matchup with a Cavs squad that was bottom 10 in points, rebounds, and assists per game allowed to power forwards during the regular season. Mobley's injury wouldn't help that.

Julius Randle ($7,200)

Golden State's true deficiency is size, and Minnesota brings a whole lot of it. Some might be surprised Julius Randle is thriving in Minny with four straight postseason efforts over 22 real-life points and 35 FDP. While this is a different matchup than a fast-paced, defensively challenged Lakers squad, we saw Alperen Sengun, Steven Adams, and Amen Thompson really give the Dubs problems on the interior and offensive glass. Rudy Gobert ($6,100) and Naz Reid ($4,800) are also here if you can forecast the Wolves' late-game five.

Value Plays

Draymond Green ($6,300)

Without exaggeration, Draymond Green played his best game in a month on Sunday. It'd been since April 9th that he topped 38 FDP in a game, which, in combination with this ugly total, has him pretty low on the pecking order for me. This is a barren wasteland of value if Mobley ends up playing, so he must be considered.

Myles Turner ($6,200)

Doubling up on the Pacers' frontcourt might not be a terrible idea. Myles Turner's salary is just too low when he's averaging 36.8 FDP per 36 minutes in the playoffs and should see plenty of time on the floor against the Cavs' pair of centers. If Mobley sits, Jarrett Allen ($7,400) is definitely the guy in cash games, but Turner can still be optimal in tournaments if you don't want to attempt to forecast Minnesota's center spot.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.