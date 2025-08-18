3 Best College Football Win Total Bets for 2025

Week 0 of the college football season is only days away, meaning it could be time to lock in some futures lines. FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a wide variety of college football odds, from odds to make the college football playoff to win totals.

We already have a long list of expectations set for teams across college football. After circling our favorite college football playoff bets for 2025, looking at win totals is also worthwhile. A season ago we fared quite well by hitting two of our three 2024 college football win total bets.

With that said, which college football win total bets should we target for the 2025 season?

College Football Win Total Futures Betting Picks

The South Carolina Gamecocks enjoyed a very successful end to the 2024 season, capping the year with a six-game winning streak and 9-3 regular-season record. Despite last season's success and key returning pieces, the Gamecocks' win total is set at only 7.5 for the upcoming 2025 season. Can we bank on USC to go over 7.5 wins?

As usual, South Carolina is gearing up for a difficult schedule in the SEC -- including five matchups with preseason top-25 opponents. Plus, the Gamecocks will renew their annual rivalry with the Clemson Tigers to cap the 2025 regular season. Of course, the preseason AP Top 25 Poll will probably undergo big changes as we see every year, but for now, USC has six ranked opponents awaiting in the regular season.

A brutal schedule puts us in a real bind concerning the Gamecocks, but I believe in their returning talent. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers is the biggest piece of the puzzle. He demonstrated rapid development late in the season, producing four consecutive Pro Football Focus (PFF) player grades of at least 73.7 to end the 2024 campaign. Coming into 2025, loads of hype surrounds Sellers -- including the fifth-shortest odds to win the Heisman Trophy (+1700) and the second-shortest odds to be the number one overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft (+380).

We broke down Sellers' chances of contending for the Heisman, and it looks promising. Last season's leading receivers Nyck Harbor and Mazeo Bennett Jr. are returning, and Rahsul Faison was a notable transfer addition as 24/7 Sports' second-best transfer running back. Sellers' supporting cast should be just as good as last season -- if not better. Going hand-in-hand with Sellers' development, this offense seems poised for a leap.

However, last season's defense will likely take a step back -- losing safety Nick Emmanwori, linebacker Demetrius Knight, and defensive linemen T.J. Sanders, Kyle Kennard, and Tonka Hemingway to the NFL Draft. There should be questions about the defense, but second-year edge rusher Dylan Stewart and top JUCO transfer Zavion Hardy should provide a quality pass rush.

With a potential Heisman contender and No. 1 pick leading the way, I'll happily take over 7.5 wins. The defense will likely decline, but still carrying the tools to rush the passer provides comfort. After winning three of 2024's final four games against ranked opponents, South Carolina is more than capable of performing in big-time matchups.

The 2024 season was a dream come true for the Indiana Hoosiers, amassing the most wins for a single season in school history. After going 11-1 in the regular season while finishing 11-2, which side looks like the best bet for the Hoosiers' 8.5 win total?

First off, Indiana had key departures like quarterback Kurtis Rourke and leading rusher Justice Ellison -- totaling seven lost starters on offense. The defense is also replacing six starters, including safeties Shawn Asbury II and Terry Jones Jr. and defensive tackles James Carpenter and CJ West.

While both units are replacing plenty of experience, edge rusher Mikail Kamara, cornerback D'Angelo Ponds, and wide receivers Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. are major returning pieces. Kamara and Ponds should be among the Big Ten's best defensive players, and Sarratt has a shot at becoming one of college football's best wide receivers. Sarratt, Ponds, and Kamara are all among the top-82 prospects in NFL Mock Draft Database's 2026 Consensus Big Board.

Replacing a starting QB is always a big challenge, but IU swung for the fences by landing transfer Fernando Mendoza -- who was the 22nd-best overall transfer and 4th-best quarterback. Mendoza currently ranks 10th overall in the 2026 Consensus Big Board. This offense will now be led by a legitimate NFL prospect, bringing even more upside to an offense that posted 38.3 points per game a season ago (second-most).

Sarratt and Cooper each logged over 18.0 yards per reception in 2024. Mendoza is plenty capable of replicating Rourke's success with talented targets available. Totaling 8.9 yards per passing attempt (seventh-most) was one of the Hoosiers' clear strengths last season, and I believe they have the tools to replicate that.

The defense should remain solid, though some concerns are present for the run defense due to defensive tackle departures. Holding opponents to only 2.9 yards per rushing attempt (third-fewest) could be out of reach in 2025.

Ultimately, a favorable schedule helped elevate Indiana to 11 regular-season wins in 2024. The upcoming season looks more challenging with three preseason top-12 opponents awaiting, including Illinois, Oregon, and Penn State. However, the non-conference schedule includes Old Dominion, Kennesaw State, and Indiana State. If the Hoosiers drop all three games against ranked opponents, that could still mean a 9-3 record. Plus, this team feels fully capable of pulling off an upset thanks to a promising roster.

There are plenty of pieces to replace for Indiana in 2025, but it has true star power that should help it be one of the Big Ten's best. Reaching double-digit wins will be a tall task, but over 8.5 wins is more than obtainable.

In the 2024 season, the Miami (FL) Hurricanes had a loaded offense with No. 1 pick and Heisman contender Cameron Ward paired with second-round tight end Elijah Arroyo and wide receiver Xavier Restrepo -- who totaled over 1,000 receiving yards in his final two collegiate seasons. Even the run game had quality weapons as Damien Martinez totaled over 1,000 rushing yards. The unit posted 42.9 PPG and 7.4 yards per play, which both led college football.

However, Miami still managed to go 10-2 in the regular season in a weak ACC, missing out on the college football playoff. This felt like the perfect storm and the Canes still couldn't capitalize. Will The U ever be back?

In coach Mario Cristobal's first three seasons, Miami went 5-7 and 7-6 followed by last year's deflating finish. I have little to no belief in this program at this point. The offense carried the load in 2024, and the unit is replacing Ward, its leading rusher, and the top six receivers. According to Bill Connelly of ESPN, the unit ranks 82nd in returning production. The team as a whole is 75th in returning production while the defense sits 52nd nationally.

The Hurricanes ranked 70th by allowing 26.7 PPG a season ago. While Corey Hetherman was brought in as defensive coordinator, this unit will probably need a couple of seasons to truly take major steps forward. This defense is going to rely on inexperienced pieces, and this paired with wholesale coaching changes should mean some growing pains.

Quarterback Carson Beck was the big offseason get as the fourth-best transfer. However, he struggled a season ago. After being projected a first-round pick before 2024, Beck is now 179th overall on the 2026 Consensus Big Board. Beck's targets should be a major issue, too, as LSU transfer wide receiver CJ Daniels was the only "big" get. Daniels is unlikely to become an immediate superstar when ranked as the 22nd-best transfer wideout after posting only 480 receiving yards in 2024.

Miami's strength will likely lay in the trenches as offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and edge rusher Rueben Bain are in the top 12 of the 2026 Consensus Big Board. Will this be enough to generate double-digit wins, though? Probably not considering the lack of returning production.

This roster simply has too many glaring flaws right now, and top-16 matchups against Notre Dame, Florida, and SMU only hurts the case for double-digit wins in the regular season.

