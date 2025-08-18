What to Expect on FanDuel Futures Day

May the game before the games begin!

Think you might know what's going to happen this football season? Futures Day is coming soon to FanDuel.

Bet on Futures Day odds, lines, and spreads with FanDuel Sportsbook on Tuesday, August 26th.

What to expect on Futures Day:

On August 26th, all things will point towards #FuturesDay on FanDuel! You can expect 24 hours of boosts, bonuses, and bragging rights.

What to do before Futures Day:

Open the FanDuel Sportsbook app or head over to the FanDuel Futures Day page to learn more.

Research your favorite futures markets and check out our expert picks at FanDuel Research.

Turn on those FanDuel social media notifications to stay up to date on everything until the big day.

Your calls, your odds, your futures — FanDuel Futures Day on Tuesday, August 26th.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C., KY, WY) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino).