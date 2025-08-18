Each Golfer's Past Results at East Lake Golf Club Entering the 2025 TOUR Championship

It all comes down to this. It's time for the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club, the final event on the PGA Tour's calendar.

It's a small, selective field of 30 golfers, but we've got plenty of past history here at East Lake to dig into.

Which golfers have played best here the last five years? Let's take a look.

Golf betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

How Have Golfers Performed at the TOUR Championship in the Past?

Here's a full rundown of past history for this week's field over the last five events at East Lake Golf Club.

Note: We're looking at 72-hole, gross scores here, which means not accounting at all for starting strokes, which will no longer be used.

Name FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Course SG:T/Rd Course SG:T 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Viktor Hovland +3000 1.20 24.0 8 1 15 4 14 Justin Thomas +2200 1.44 23.0 7 - 4 4 3 Rory McIlroy +800 0.85 17.0 12 11 1 14 7 Scottie Scheffler +150 0.65 13.0 3 21 13 17 2 Collin Morikawa +3000 0.60 12.0 1 4 19 28 7 Russell Henley +2700 1.06 8.5 4 13 - - - Patrick Cantlay +2500 0.46 7.3 19 6 16 4 - View Full Table ChevronDown

Golfers With Notable East Lake History

In terms of total strokes gained over the last five events at East Lake, here are the top-ranked golfers among this year's field. Reminder: all finishes refer to 72-hole scoring, not net scoring with starting strokes unless otherwise noted.

Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland got hot again at the BMW Championship to continue his roller coaster play and finish T7.

Hovland was second in strokes gained: approach last week at Caves Valley and slots in as one of five golfers with 20 rounds at East Lake over the last five years.

The others are Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, and Sungjae Im.

At East Lake in 2023, Hovland tied for the 72-hole lead (and won the net TOUR Championship) and has been top-half (i.e. top-15) in each of the last five years in terms of 72-hole scoring.

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas didn't play here in 2023 but has otherwise been top-seven in gross scoring in his four starts at East Lake in this span.

Thomas just finished T33 at the BMW Championship, though, with really weak numbers across the board. That gives him FedExCup Playoff results of T28 and T33.

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has a lot of history at the TOUR Championship, including three outright titles. As for 72-hole scoring leads, McIlroy also has three gross wins or ties in his career (2016, 2019, and 2022, coinciding with all of his net wins).

After sitting out the FedEx St. Jude Championship, McIlroy used great driving and putting to finish T12 at the BMW Championship at Caves Valley last week.

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler's history at East Lake isn't as spotless as he'd want it to be, but he did win the net championship in 2024.

He has not yet won a gross scoring title at East Lake, though.

Of course, Scheffler has won 5 of his last 10 starts, including last week at the BMW Championship.

Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa finished runner-up last year in the net scoring race but had the lowest gross score all to himself.

Morikawa has played East Lake in each of the last five years and has finished top seven in gross scoring in three of them.

Despite ranking fifth in ball-striking, Morikawa finished T33 at the BMW Championship last week, thanks to bottom-four wedges and bottom-two putting for the week.

Russell Henley

Russell Henley has finished 4th and 13th in two starts in gross scoring the last two years at East Lake and was T15 last week at the BMW Championship, his sixth straight top-17 result.

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay has played here the last four years. He won the net championship in 2021 while finishing fourth in gross scoring.

He was T30 last week at the BMW Championship with top-13 driving and putting but 40th-ranked irons.

Sungjae Im

Sungjae Im is one of five golfers in the field to have logged 20 rounds here over the last five years but continues to struggle in recent rounds as a ball-striker.

After a T17 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship to start the playoffs, Im finished T40 a week ago at the BMW Championship.

