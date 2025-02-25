FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Tuesday 2/25/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Luka Doncic ($11,400) -- On Tuesday, Luka Doncic will face the Dallas Mavericks for the first time since being traded from Dallas to the Los Angeles Lakers, so there could certainly be extra motivation for the All-Star guard. After putting up 68.5 FanDuel points (FDPs) in his most recent outing, Doncic will take on a Mavs squad that has given up the 10th-most FDPs per game to PGs (49.9) over their last 15 contests.

Jose Alvarado ($6,200) -- Despite Jose Alvarado not starting in each of his last two appearances, he's played 29-plus minutes in both contests, and he's scored 30-plus FDPs in four consecutive outings. Besides Alvarado snagging multiple steals in four of his last six games, the San Antonio Spurs are permitting the eighth-most FDPs per game to PGs (50.3) across their last 15 games.

Payton Pritchard ($5,700) -- Jrue Holiday has been ruled out for the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, providing Payton Pritchard a boost ahead of a favorable matchup versus the Toronto Raptors. Along with Pritchard posting 33-plus FDPs in four of his last six outings, the Raptors are 20th in three-point rate allowed (42.7%) and 26th in steal rate allowed (9.1%).

Others to Consider

Kyrie Irving ($9,100) -- If the Mavericks are going to keep things competitive against the Lakers as nearly double-digit underdogs, they'll need Kyrie Irving to have a notable performance. Entering Tuesday's clash against Los Angeles, Irving has supplied 45-plus FDPs in three of his last four appearances.

Kevin Porter ($4,900) -- Even though Kevin Porter Jr. isn't getting a healthy dose of minutes since joining the Milwaukee Bucks, he's been needed off the bench, scoring 23-plus FDPs in three of his last four contests. Aside from Porter facing one of his former teams, the Houston Rockets are ceding the fourth-most FDPs per game to SGs (46.1) across their last 15 games.

Wings

Top Priorities

Kevin Durant ($9,500) -- Tuesday's showdown between the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies possesses the highest total on the slate, and the Suns need to kick it into high gear if they want to make a run at the postseason. With the Grizzlies coughing up the fourth-most FDPs per game to PFs (50.0) while playing at the fastest pace, Kevin Durant is a high-salary stud to target. He's tallied 47-plus FDPs in three of his last five contests.

Desmond Bane ($7,600) -- On the other side of the Suns-Grizzlies matchup, Desmond Bane will square off against a Phoenix team that is 26th in adjusted defensive rating (116.0) and 18th in steal rate allowed (8.4%). While Memphis tends to limit the minutes of their marquee starters, Bane is one of the exceptions, logging 33-plus minutes in each of his last six starts.

Bradley Beal ($7,100) -- The Suns have reinserted Bradley Beal into their starting lineup in their last two games, resulting in the veteran guard producing 36-plus FDPs in both contests. In addition to the Grizzlies allowing the 8th-most FDPs per game to SGs (42.7), they are sitting at 27th in offensive turnover rate (15.0%) and 21st in steal rate allowed (8.8%).

Others to Consider

LeBron James ($10,300) -- While I prefer targeting Luka in his first game against his former team, LeBron James shouldn't go entirely overlooked. The 40-year-old forward has contributed 54-plus FDPs in each of his last two contests with Luka on the court. Given the absence of Anthony Davis for the Mavericks, LeBron and the Lakers should have more success converting buckets in the paint and securing rebounds.

Keldon Johnson ($5,000) -- Following the unfortunate news of Victor Wembanyama missing the rest of the season, Keldon Johnson is among the members of the Spurs who will need to step up on the offensive end of the court. Johnson has notched 25-plus FDPs in back-to-back games, and the Pelicans are 29th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (56.0%).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Kristaps Porzingis ($7,900) -- Amid a few injuries in the front court for the Celtics, Kristaps Porzingis carries a nice salary in a stellar spot versus the Raptors. On top of Porzingis recording 35-plus FDPs and three-plus stocks (steals plus blocks) in seven of his last nine contests, Toronto is 22nd in rim field-goal percentage allowed (64.6%), 23rd in offensive rebound rate allowed (26.4%), and 17th in block rate allowed (10.0%).

Draymond Green ($6,400) -- The Golden State Warriors are rolling right now, and Draymond Green has registered 30-plus FDPs in seven consecutive outings. With Green accruing multiple stocks in eight straight contests, it's worth noting that the Charlotte Hornets are ranked 17th in steal rate allowed (8.3%) and 27th in block rate allowed (11.0%).

Bismack Biyombo ($5,600) -- Bismack Biyombo has now started in three straight games for the Spurs amid Wemby's absence, but he logged 30 minutes in his last outing, which led to 39 FDPs against the Pelicans -- who San Antonio will face on Tuesday. Assuming Biyombo starts again and gets a decent amount of minutes, New Orleans is 27th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (65.3%), 30th in offensive rebound rate allowed (27.8%), and 18th in block rate allowed (10.0%).

Others to Consider

Alperen Sengun ($8,600) -- Over their last 15 games, the Bucks have surrendered the third-most FDPs per game to Cs (60.4), and Alperen Sengun has tallied 42-plus FDPs in five of his last eight outings. Even if Fred VanVleet returns for the Rockets on Tuesday, he'll likely be on a minutes restriction, and our projections have Sengun listed as the best point-per-dollar play (5.0x value) among players on the slate with a salary of at least $8,500.

Kelly Olynyk ($4,800) -- Kelly Olynyk has started in back-to-back contests for the Pelicans, prompting him to score 30 FDPs in his most recent appearance. Despite New Orleans playing a handful of big men right now, Olynyk should excel again versus a San Antonio squad that is allowing the most FDPs per game to PFs (57.3) and 13th-most FDPs per game to Cs (55.6) across their last 15 games.

