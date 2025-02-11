FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Tuesday 2/11/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Ja Morant ($8,200)

The highest game total of the day (244.5) belongs to the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns, and Ja Morant is up to speed to join in on the fun.

The point guard has topped 37 FanDuel points (FDP) in three straight games since returning from a two-game battle with a shoulder injury. His 36 minutes last time out were his most since January 13th, implying full health before the break.

Morant's production (50.0 FDP per 36 minutes) is that of a five-digit-salaried player, and Phoenix has allowed the seventh-most FDP per game to point guards (50.5).

We could see a vintage effort from him tonight -- except perhaps the dunks.

Josh Giddey ($7,200)

When the Chicago Bulls dealt for Josh Giddey, it felt like the changing of the guard. It's now official with Zach LaVine out of town.

Since the start of February, Giddey's usage rate (24.7%) is highest on the team -- shockingly above that of Nikola Vucevic (17.3%). That's a substantial role increase for Giddey, who's also averaging 9.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists per 36 minutes.

He's topped 35 FDP in four of his last five games despite consecutive blowouts. It's appearing he'll trend toward the $8,000 mark soon.

FanDuel Research's NBA DFS projections expect 36.7 FDP in 31.1 minutes tonight.

Others to Consider

Coby White ($6,600)

Value at guard isn't ideal, forcing a potential double dip of Chicago options here. Coby White has topped 20 real-life points in five games, meaning his upside with assists and stocks (steals plus blocks) is pretty enormous for this value salary.

Tyus Jones ($5,400)

Our projections love Tyus Jones (27.8 expected FDP), but he's a better bet with both Bradley Beal (toe) and Devin Booker sidelined. As long as one plays, the Suns have shown a willingness to surround the survivor with wings instead of Tyus' poor defense.

Wings

Top Priorities

Kevin Durant ($9,200)

On the Suns side of the shootout, a choice of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant should probably go to the former MVP.

That's not just on pedigree. KD has actually seen the larger bump with Beal -- out tonight due to a toe issue -- sidelined. At a lower salary, he's posted 47.2 FDP per 36 minutes in that floor situation to Booker's 45.2.

Positional matchup also favors him slightly; the Grizz are 27th in FDP per game allowed to small forwards compared to 21st against two guards. Both are still workable spots, of course.

Rather than guess which New York Knicks option might have it going in Indy, I'll take Durant on a night where they might need him to drop 40.

Tim Hardaway Jr. ($4,100)

Some of you groaned at this inclusion, but this is the reality of a four-game slate with minimal fresh injury news.

Lonzo Ball (illness) off the Bulls' bench is probably the biggest name when salaries fully account for Joel Embiid's nonsense, so volatile players getting quality minutes are how we can access the $4,000 range. That's Tim Hardaway Jr.

Hardaway's role is to shoot. He's topped 27 minutes in 15 straight games, and 60.0% of his FanDuel production comes from scoring. That's led to some duds, but he has eclipsed 20 FDP seven times in this stretch.

That's what we need tonight, and an uptick in possessions against the Bulls (third in pace) should help.

Others to Consider

Mikal Bridges ($6,200)

OG Anunoby's return could stunt several of the Knicks' starters, but Mikal Bridges' own recent shooting woes have left him in a place where his salary is fine. Our projections still expect 33.7 FDP in 37.8 minutes for the Villanova alum.

Quentin Grimes ($4,800)

Wherever Quentin Grimes lands, he seems to find the floor and produced. He's topped 28 minutes in consecutive games for the Philadelphia 76ers, replacing Eric Gordon in the rotation. Averaging 32.1 FDP per 36 minutes with Big D this season, I'm intrigued.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Joel Embiid ($10,600)

I've often been dubbed an optimist, but I think it's plausible Joel Embiid plays tonight and sits tomorrow. The tanking Brooklyn Nets host Philly on Wednesday.

Though his body clearly isn't cooperating, the Sixers haven't really changed the big man's role this season. His usage rate (35.8%) is still highest in the NBA of anyone who has logged at least 400 minutes. That's led to 53.9 FDP per 36 minutes.

Opposite a Toronto Raptors squad that's devoid of size after banishing Kelly Olynyk, he could post one of his better games of the year. Toronto has allowed the sixth-most FDP per game to centers overall (56.2).

We've got Embiid projected for a slate-high 52.2 FDP, and there's an easy pivot to Guerschon Yabusele if he sits.

Jonathan Mogbo ($5,200)

6'9" Jonathan Mogbo wouldn't be my center of choice, but the Raptors are deploying him there now.

Mogbo even shook off a mid-game ankle injury to post 31.7 FDP in 31 minutes on Sunday in a tough Detroit Pistons matchup. Philadelphia is another, but a full-time center in this range on a four-game slate is going to be tough to pass up.

Overall, the San Francisco alum has stayed true to 32.1 FDP per 36 minutes overall as the sample grows.

I'm a bit lower on Mogbo today after a salary increase, and the pending matchup with Embiid's foul-drawing tendencies isn't ideal, but power forward is a barren wasteland on today's slate.

Others to Consider

Pascal Siakam ($8,100)

Myles Turner (neck) is one of the key question marks on the slate, but there wouldn't be "fresh" news as he's ostensibly missed five consecutive games outside of a few minutes. Pascal Siakam has gone off for 41.5 FDP per game in this stretch.

Jalen Duren ($6,800)

As always, the battle with Jalen Duren is his minutes, but a quick start opposite the Bulls can help solidify them. Chicago allows the second-most points per game to centers (25.4), and we know one of the NBA's leading per-minute rebounders will get his on the glass.

